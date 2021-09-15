CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest Op-Ed: Everett’s Residents Are Our Greatest Asset

By Independent Staff
Who we are as individuals, our opinions and perspectives are all influenced by life experiences. One of four boys, raised in a single parent household, I grew up in apartments. At one time, I shared a single bedroom with all my brothers. My mother was a strong role model, teaching us the value of hard work and the need to help one another. My childhood experiences provided me with incentive to work hard, educate myself, and strive for a better life. Today, I am grateful to be a father, a husband, to own my home and operate my own business – all here in Everett. Recognizing that we all need a helping hand during the course of our lives, I volunteer time and resources to many charitable causes. These experiences have forged who I am as a person. This is my story, no more or less important than any other. Each of us has a story and something to offer. Differences of opinion are inevitable, but each has merit and deserves respect.

