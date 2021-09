WILKESVILLE — American Legion Post 476 will host a fundraiser Sunday to raise money for a Christmas party for children later this year. Registration for the fundraiser, the 2nd Annual Christmas for Kids Poker Run, begins at 9 a.m. at 26100 Legion Road in Langsville, Ohio and is $10 per participant. The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Food will be provided at the legion canteen.