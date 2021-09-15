Back to Zoom: As COVID cases rise, Kennebunk Select Board signs hybrid meetings policy
KENNEBUNK, Maine — After meeting in person for much of the summer, the Kennebunk Select Board now will meet online as community transmissions of COVID-19 increase. The select board voted 6-0 last week to approve a Remote Meeting and Participation Policy for the town. The policy outlines the conditions under which the board may meet remotely and under which an individual selectperson may participate remotely in an in-person meeting.www.seacoastonline.com
Comments / 0