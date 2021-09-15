CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Letter to the Editor

By Independent Staff
 5 days ago

Everett’s Preliminary Election is right around the corner and I’m writing about why Carlo DeMaria deserves to be elected to another term. Mayor DeMaria’s record of delivering for Everett reaches far. From establishing the city’s capital improvement plan to developing innovative means of transportation, DeMaria delivers. From bringing in Encore Boston Harbor, the largest private investment in the history of the Commonwealth, to renovating every major park and playground in the city, DeMaria delivers. From being a statewide model of how to effectively test and vaccinate residents during a global pandemic, DeMaria delivers.

