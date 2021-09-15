CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hurricane Ida leads to some drowned rats in NYC [News of the Weird]

By Andrews McMeel Syndication
Reading Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Hurricane Ida swept through New York, the heavy rain and flooding did an estimated $50 million in damage. But in the Big Apple, there’s a silver lining: The storm may have cleared out a significant portion of the rat population that lived in the sewers and subway system. Experts believe hundreds of thousands of rats may have died as sewer systems were overwhelmed and dumped into local bays and estuaries, where the rodents later washed up on beaches.

