MoonBoys Finance’s transition to Aurum came as a pleasant surprise this year to everyone who’s been closely following the crypto industry. MoonBoys Finance is quite the popular name in the reward tokenomics space. Capitalizing on the new trend that emerged as part of the DeFi boom, this protocol was considered quite successful reaching a market cap of $80M at peak with over 11200+ new users joining in the first seven days of launch. However, this new trend quickly dialed down and so did the protocols that came with it.

