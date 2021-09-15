Actress Brooke Burke Is Engaged to Boyfriend of 2 Years Scott Rigsby

Fitness personality Brooke Burke is engaged to be married to her longtime partner Scott Rigsby. The news comes just after celebrating her big birthday milestone alongside him, family, and friends.

People confirmed the news of television host Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby’s engagement recently as the exciting news comes after the actress celebrated her 50th birthday with her loved ones.

Burke posted a snapshot on her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 8, which featured her posing alongside her now-fiance and the caption, "VIRGO, Birthday Vibes," alongside green heart emojis.

BIRTHDAY & ENGAGEMENT

A day later, she took to social media once again and posted more pictures of Rigsby while adding a special shout-out to him in the caption writing:

“Following my birthday bliss, so thankful for family, friends & of course birthday cake Rigs.”

It appears Rigsby, a commercial real estate developer, proposed to Burke during the special occasion. The Daily Mail shared snaps of the lovebirds basking in the glow of their engagement news during a romantic vacation in Italy.

The pair boarded a luxury yacht where they toasted champagne while sporting their stylish swimsuits with Burke's sparkling diamond band in full display.

When asked about the cost of the ring, Amanda Trevizo of Shane Co. Buyer told HollywoodLife that the future bride’s stunning ring looks to feature a 5.0 to 6.0-carat Brilliant Round diamond in a Pave Setting with larger diamonds along the band.

The setting enhances the striking beauty of the center stone at an estimated cost of between approximately $175,000 to $325,000.

RED CARPET OFFICIAL

Meanwhile, three months after the news of their romance first broke, the now-engaged couple made their relationship red carpet official while attending Smile’s Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel back in November 2019.

Earlier on the day of the event, the businesswoman got candid about her then-boyfriend at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

GUSHING OVER RIGSBY

At the luncheon, Burke told reporters that her children adore Rigsby. The former “Dancing With The Stars” host has four kids — Heaven and Shaya, whom she shares with ex David Charvet, and Neriah and Siera, with ex Garth Fisher.

She praised Rigsby for being a good dad to his own two kids, which is one of the things she loves most about him. The Connecticut native added he is extremely kind, responsible, and devoted, and that their children were getting to know each other.