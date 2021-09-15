CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary with Fiancé Paul Bernon – Inside Their Romance

By Gaone Pule
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Television personality and author Bethenny Frankel and her beau Paul Bernon went out and about to celebrate their third anniversary recently at a nightclub.

An insider revealed to People that Bethenny Frankel and her husband-to-be Paul Bernon celebrated their third anniversary on the evening of Friday, September 10, at The Grand nightclub in Boston.

According to the source, the couple danced and enjoyed the music and were feted with bottles of champagne in honor of the special occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0osfBk_0bwXtOtY00

LOVE STORY

The lovebirds reportedly kept their celebration private as there were no public declarations of love, date night selfies, or photo dumps posted on social media.

Frankel, 50, and Bernon started dating in October 2018 and met via a dating app. People exclusively reported that the pair got engaged in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394Tj1_0bwXtOtY00

THE PROPOSAL

A month later, the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum told the outlet how her future groom popped the big question in February:

"It was intimate. Just the two of us on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was simple and beautiful."

ENGAGEMENT HICCUPS

Of their engagement, Frankel said the proposal came as a strange thing to announce to the public because it felt counterintuitive. In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on “Live,” she disclosed that they had a wedding date set but then felt as though they were rushing things.

The entrepreneur explained that together, their wedding planning was all they talked about, adding she felt like they both approached it wrongly multiple times.

As for how they met, the New Yorker shared details on meeting Bernon on an app and teased that he was better than how he was initially advertised on the platform, saying:

“I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised – better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

BREAKING UP & MAKING UP

The two briefly broke up in October 2020 but later sparked reconciliation rumors in February 2021 before confirming their reunion later that month.

Frankel kept their romance under wraps following her very publicized marriage and divorce from businessman Jason Hoppy, 51.

The former couple, who share ten-year-old daughter Bryan, tied the knot in 2010 and announced their separation two years later. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

