CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Ex-jihadi bride asks UK for forgiveness, aims to return home

Stamford Advocate
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who ran away from home at age 15 to join the Islamic State group in Syria has asked for forgiveness and appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her come home. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Left U.K. to Become ISIS Bride Begs Forgiveness for Joining ‘Death Cult’

A 22-year-old British woman who fled her home to join ISIS is lamenting her decision and wants to return to Britain, according to The Washington Post. Shamima Begum said her decision to join the extremist group at 15 was the result of teenage disillusionment, and she thought she was “doing the right thing as a Muslim,” said Begum in an interview with Good Morning Britain.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Shamima Begum
Person
Boris Johnson
WGAU

UK OKs vaccines for 12 year olds, aims to avoid lockdowns

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s chief medical officers said Monday that children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against coronavirus, despite a ruling by the government’s vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits. England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

England, Scotland ease Covid travel curbs

Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jihadi#Bride#Britain#Uk#Ap#British#Islamic State#Itv#Hijab
AFP

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The announcement of the defence alliance, and Australia's related decision to tear up a deal to buy French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move. But on Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to downplay France's concerns about the deal, saying the pact was "not meant to be exclusionary... it's not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends". Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days".
WORLD
The Guardian

Johnson’s reshuffle puts power over principle | Letters

Letters: The latest cabinet sackings and appointments reveal the prime minister’s lack of courage and leadership, writes John Robinson, while John Cookson says they are merely part of a plan for an early election. Plus letters from Dave Pollard, Mick Beeby and David Redshaw
U.K.
WEKU

European Official: We Have A 'Moral Duty' To Help Afghan Refugees

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson believes Europe has an obligation to help Afghan refugees. "We have a lot of people that have been fighting for our values and done that in a real good way in Afghanistan. And it's our moral duty now to do everything we can to protect them and evacuate them to a safe home," Johansson told NPR's Rachel Martin.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

NHS trust wins appeal over teen puberty blockers ruling

The Court of Appeal has overturned a controversial ruling that found those under 16 were unable to give informed consent to receive hormone-blocking drugs that can delay the onset of puberty.The success of the bid means that doctors can now determine whether or not to prescribe puberty blockers to young patients with gender dysphoria – the sense of unease that a person may experience due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.The appeal overturned a 2020 High Court ruling which found it was “highly unlikely” that children under 13 could consent to a hormone-blocking treatment that...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Telegraph

'It's great to be home', says Emma Raducanu as she returns to UK

The US Open champion Emma Raducanu has returned home to south London. Britain's first female tennis grand slam champion for 44 years is thought to have arrived back in the UK at Heathrow on Thursday morning. The Telegraph understands Raducanu arrived at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 at 6.30am after travelling...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘It’s bonkers’: Traders and shoppers divided over plan to revive imperial measurements

Shoppers and traders are divided following the government’s proposals to allow the return of imperial measurements.The plan is part of the UK’s drive to ditch EU rules that no longer suit the UK following its departure from the bloc last year.The Independent found that traders and shoppers at Portobello Market in west London were split on the possible return to imperial measurements, with some welcoming the change but others seeing it as unnecessary.“It’s bonkers: where has that idea come from?” Kensington local Mary Harris said.“A lot of these stalls didn’t actually change, so you can do both,” Ms Harris, who’s...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy