Missouri lawmakers set to discuss Biden’s vaccine mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandates.

The meeting will include presentations from Jorgen Schlemeier from the Missouri Assisted Living Association, Ray McCarty from the Associated Industries of America and Nikki Strong from the Missouri Health Care Association, among others.

The mandate would require large businesses with 100 or more employees to either be vaccinated or tested once a week with companies potentially facing thousands of dollars in fines by choosing not to comply.

Watch a replay of the hearing in the player below.

Biden also signed an executive order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, without an opt-out option of being regularly tested for the virus.

Multiple Missouri politicians, including Gov. Mike Parson, have commented on the new mandates. Parson said, "The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise."

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the federal vaccine plan.

The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate is the wrong approach for business. As always, the Missouri Chamber will stand against attempts to place new government mandates on our employer community. Each workplace is different and employers have long held the right to establish vaccine policies that work for their businesses. The Missouri Chamber believes all employers should continue to have this right when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. In contrast with Biden Administration’s approach, we believe the federal government should instead cooperate with the employer community to encourage vaccination and support employers that exercise their legal right to require vaccination. It’s unfortunate that this new federal policy will likely further divide public sentiment around COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Chamber believes that vaccination remains key to our economic recovery. We need to more Missourians to get vaccinated so that we can begin to put this pandemic behind us. The Missouri Chamber will continue leading in this effort and we strongly encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Today's hearing is scheduled to take place in the Missouri State Capitol's Joint Hearing Room (117). If there is time, lawmakers will hear public testimony as well.

