Missouri State

Missouri lawmakers set to discuss Biden’s vaccine mandate

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is set to hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss President Joe Biden's new vaccine mandates.

The meeting will include presentations from Jorgen Schlemeier from the Missouri Assisted Living Association, Ray McCarty from the Associated Industries of America and Nikki Strong from the Missouri Health Care Association, among others.

The mandate would require large businesses with 100 or more employees to either be vaccinated or tested once a week with companies potentially facing thousands of dollars in fines by choosing not to comply.

Watch a replay of the hearing in the player below.

Biden also signed an executive order requiring all government employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, without an opt-out option of being regularly tested for the virus.

Multiple Missouri politicians, including Gov. Mike Parson, have commented on the new mandates. Parson said, "The Biden Administration’s recent announcement seeking to dictate personal freedom and private business decisions is an insult to our American principles of individual liberty and free enterprise."

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement on the federal vaccine plan.

The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate is the wrong approach for business. As always, the Missouri Chamber will stand against attempts to place new government mandates on our employer community.

Each workplace is different and employers have long held the right to establish vaccine policies that work for their businesses. The Missouri Chamber believes all employers should continue to have this right when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

In contrast with Biden Administration’s approach, we believe the federal government should instead cooperate with the employer community to encourage vaccination and support employers that exercise their legal right to require vaccination.

It’s unfortunate that this new federal policy will likely further divide public sentiment around COVID-19 vaccination. The Missouri Chamber believes that vaccination remains key to our economic recovery. We need to more Missourians to get vaccinated so that we can begin to put this pandemic behind us. The Missouri Chamber will continue leading in this effort and we strongly encourage all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Today's hearing is scheduled to take place in the Missouri State Capitol's Joint Hearing Room (117). If there is time, lawmakers will hear public testimony as well.

Watch ABC 17 News This Morning and ABC 17 News at Noon for the latest updates.

Steven Dodds
4d ago

I will not get it either my life given to me by god not for you to dictate what's best for my body I'll chose what's good or bad for me not you

Gordon Gabaree
4d ago

The government mandating chemicals into your body against your will makes you a slave. I am not a slave and therefore under no circumstances will I allow that vaccine into my arm.

Leslie Riggs
4d ago

We the People, in forming a more perfect union, have entrusted to our government with the safety, health, and general welfare of the public. At times of great crisis such as a global and evolving pandemic that transmits sickness, death and infection; brings economic instability, debt, job loss, and product shortages; hightens instability of food, housing, and schooling; consumes medical resources that places everyone with health issues or emergencies at risk of not having access to required care; and causes isolation, separation, depression, anxiety, and loneliness the good for the majority trumps the rights of the few. Through God, Science, or both, the world is gifted with safe vaccinations that will curb and perhaps eradicate the virus. To those who proclaim self-determination and refuse the free and easily available simple jabs of vaccinations that are blessed by the prayers billions of people worldwide, they are uninformed of viruses and their acts only serves to prolong the

