SK School Board Reviews Proposed 2022 Budget

The South Knox School Board heard a review of the proposed South Knox School Corporation budget for 2022. The budget will show a slight increase over this year’s numbers. South Knox Superintendent Tim Grove pegs the overall budget proposal at just over 15 million dollars. The largest fund will be the Education Fund, with a cost of nearly 10.37 million dollars. The Operations Fund will come in just under four million dollars, with a debt service account totaling nearly one-point-four million.