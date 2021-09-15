United Way of Knox County to Hold Days of Caring Next Week
The United Way of Knox County will start their annual “Days of Caring” on Thursday and Friday of next week. The two days of community assistance will run through the days of September 23rd and 24th at various places across Knox County. United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill says the annual Day of Caring T-shirts will reflect the international flavor of Knox County’s workforce. The Days of Caring will also include a food drive involving various food stores across the County.www.wuzr.com
Comments / 0