Presidential Election

Biden Releases a New Plan to Combat Covid, but Experts Say There’s Still a Ways to Go

By Victoria Knight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromise: “I’m never going to raise the white flag and surrender. We’re going to beat this virus. We’re going to get it under control, I promise you. “. On the campaign trail last year, Joe Biden promised that, if elected president, he would get covid-19 under control. Since assuming office in January, Biden has continued to pledge that his administration would do its best to get Americans vaccinated against covid and allow life to return to some semblance of normal.

hail dictator biden
4d ago

what happened to the great plan. dictator biden claimed to have during the debates. he couldn't talk about that great plan, because he said trump would use his plan. so dictator biden let innocent people die. or he lied about having this plan.

Lynn Blankenship
4d ago

There is no COVID!!! They only difference between Covid and the Flu 🤒 is loss of taste and smell. So TREAT PEOPLE FOR THE FLU !!!! Stop Experimental medications on fake Covid.

Joe81
4d ago

The People do NOT trust a man that just handed the Taliban $85 million worth of weapons, vehicles and aircraft. And the "prick" is sending untested illegals and Afghanistans to Tennessee. The Afghanistans dropped in Tennessee have already started complaining.....they should have stayed and fought for their country. 🇺🇸

WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
nbc25news.com

Timeline: Biden backtracks on vaccine mandates

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — As recently as July, Biden administration officials said there would be no federal vaccine mandates, and the president questioned whether the federal government had the authority to implement them. Then yesterday, in a surprising reversal, President Joe Biden announced sweeping federal vaccine mandates, affecting an...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Curveball" Warning

With health experts adamant that the only way to stop the coronavirus pandemic is to get more people vaccinated, President Joe Biden announced a six point plan last week to do just that, including vaccine mandates for many American workers. How does this affect you? Dr. Vivek Murthy, the nation's Surgeon General, appeared on CNN's State of the Union this morning to discuss why these mandates are necessary to save your life, and how you can stay safe. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
WTOL-TV

Here's what a legal expert thinks of Biden's vaccine mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday more people will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of a series of new nationwide pandemic protocols that will also make testing and treatment more widely available. Private companies with more than 100 workers must require their workers to...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
U.S. POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

Biden’s mandate goes too far

I got the COVID-19 vaccine shortly after it became publicly available. I did so because I was persuaded that the benefits of vaccination far outweighed the risk. Over the subsequent months, the case for vaccination has only gotten stronger. While the delta variant is easier to spread than prior strains, the best-available evidence is that about one in 5,000 vaccinated people are testing positive for the virus. Unvaccinated Americans are nearly five times more likely to get infected. More importantly, the death rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated people are wildly disproportionate. The latter are 10 times as likely to be hospitalized and 11 times as likely to die from COVID-19.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
