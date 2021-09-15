CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Episode of Saved by the Bell Is Now on Netflix

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

One of the most iconic teen shows in history is making its way to the world's most popular streaming service. Back in August, Netflix announced that it had acquired the rights to every season of the original Saved by the Bell series, which would be debuting on the streaming service in September. Well, the day has finally arrived. Every episode of Saved by the Bell — along with the two TV movies and Saved by the Bell: The College Years — is now available to stream on Netflix.

