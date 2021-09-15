Every Episode of Saved by the Bell Is Now on Netflix

Pokemon Master Journeys is now streaming on Netflix! Netflix has seemingly become the exclusive new home for the Pokemon anime franchise as it's not only become the place where you can stream upcoming new feature film releases like Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, but is the current home for the newest iteration of the anime as well. The anime first made its debut on the streaming service with Pokemon Journeys: The Series, and after four separate batches of episodes, that series ended its English language run. But now it's entering a whole new era with Netflix.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO