Environment

Stormy Wednesday Afternoon Expected

By Izzy Post
WVNT-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday the bulk of the rain from our approaching cold front looks to push through the region. Rain will be heavy at times as these storms will have abundant moisture available as fuel. Highs in the upper 70s are expected. Right now severe weather does not likely, but we can’t...

KFOR

Tracking strong cold front across Oklahoma Monday.

A rather strong cold front is predicted to move across Oklahoma from northwest to southeast late Monday. Temperatures ahead of this front will make a run at 100 degrees in central Oklahoma and if OKC reaches 100 it’s the hottest day of the Summer! Scattered t’storms could develop along cold front as it pushes into central OK after 5 PM Monday. There’s a low risk for severe thunderstorms with any storms that fire up. Rain chances linger behind front into Tuesday morning. Then expect clearing skies Tuesday afternoon, north winds and much cooler temps! Highs only 70s for a couple days with lows in the 50s and maybe even some 40s! Enjoy a taste of Fall as Fall arrives officially on Wednesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
desotocountynewsroom.com

Flash Flood Watch in Effect Today

Cloudy today with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times, so the NWS has placed us under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 pm today. Today’s high will be 82 with a low tonight of 71. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10 mph today.
ENVIRONMENT
Marysville (MI) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Marysville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marysville: Sunday, September 19: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 20: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Showers And Thunderstorms;
MARYSVILLE, MI
Virginia State
WFMZ-TV Online

Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

Mother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us yesterday as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. After the passage of a cold front, enjoy lower humidity and plenty of sun today and into the first half of the upcoming week. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Ronks (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ronks

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ronks: Sunday, September 19: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight;
RONKS, PA
Silverton (OR) Weather Channel

Silverton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Silverton: Sunday, September 19: Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
SILVERTON, OR
Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Littlestown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Littlestown: Sunday, September 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, September 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Myerstown Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Myerstown: Sunday, September 19: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, September 20: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, September 21: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight;
MYERSTOWN, PA

