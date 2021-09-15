How can we approach diversity and inclusion issues with genuine empathy?

“Are there specific ways empathy will be tested in the standardized patient exam?” a medical school classmate of mine earnestly asked following a lecture years ago. I laughed, thinking that teaching empathy was impossible. As an optimistic and naive medical student, I had thought of myself as naturally empathetic. During those days, I was able to spend hours with patients, gaining their confidence while hearing their stories and concerns. I felt that by doing so, I was integral to their healing process. Sadly, this attitude faded over time as my training progressed. I started to see patients as diseases and discharges. I was frustrated with patients who refused to listen to our recommendations. Such an “erosion of empathy” has been described to occur as medical training progresses. The minutia of medicine can be like a dense, heavily wooded forest, and after years of training, I was lost in the overgrowth.

