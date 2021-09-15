LG Releases Its 8K 325-Inch DVLED Extreme Cinema 32:9 Display for Home Use
LG heads into the world of super-luxury residential homes with the release of its Direct-View LED technology for consumer use. The LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema is different from typical LED televisions where they are actually LCD TVs with LED backlighting. A Direct View LED display creates the images directly by the LED for higher contrast, brightness, color gamut, and better viewing angles. Ranging from two million to 33 million diodes, depending on resolution, this 8K wall-sized television can be configured in 16:9 aspect sizes from 81-inches to 325-inches diagonal, and even in wall-filling 32:9 UltraStretch layouts.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0