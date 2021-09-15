CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Will Bryson Shaw solve Ohio State football’s safety question, or will new candidates emerge?

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jordan Fuller endures as one of Ohio State football’s most underappreciated success stories of the past few years. Fulller, a two-year starter at safety, flew under the radar for the Buckeyes and dropped to the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. By the start of his second season, the Los Angeles Rams had made him a captain. He recorded 11 tackles in a season-opening victory over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ohio State Football: Josh Proctor injury concerning

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) returns an interception against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. The play was called back after a late hit on the quarterback. Ceb Osu21min Kwr 34.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Ohio State Safety Josh Proctor Out for Season

Ohio State will be without its most experienced safety for the rest of the 2021 season. Senior free safety Josh Proctor is out for the rest of the season after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Ohio State's second game of the season against Oregon on Saturday, Ryan Day confirmed Monday on the Buckeye Roundtable radio show.
OHIO STATE
Daily Record

Ohio State football's defense held without a sack in loss to Oregon

The host of issues on defense for Ohio State in its 35-28 loss to Oregon on Saturday included placing minimal pressure on Anthony Brown, the Ducks’ quarterback. The Buckeyes did not sack Brown, marking the first time since 2018 that they failed to record at least one sack in a game.
OHIO STATE
Eleven Warriors

Bryson Shaw Makes First Career Start At Free Safety Against Oregon

Bryson Shaw made his first career start against Oregon on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore saw the opening reps at free safety for the Buckeyes in place of senior Josh Proctor, who was listed as a game-time decision on the Ohio State status report hours before kickoff. Proctor, who started Week 1 against Minnesota, suffered an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of last week's game, but was fully dressed in warmups.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Safety could be a problem going forward

The Ohio State football team’s starting safety, Josh Proctor, will unfortunately miss the remainder of the season with a broken leg. The Ohio State defense already has a lot to figure out after their bad performance against Oregon. Proctor was one of the few defensive players that have performed this season.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#American Football#Ohio State Football#Buckeyes#The Los Angeles Rams#The Bullis School#All American
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Football Coach Carl Pelini

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued for Youngstown (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney High School head football coach Carl Pelini on Monday, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. Pelini is being charged with domestic violence. He is not currently in custody. According to a police report, officers responded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Dan Mullen said about Alabama following Florida's loss to Tide

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators lost a heartbreaker to Alabama and Nick Saban Saturday 31-29. Emory Jones led the Gators at quarterback, and he finished 18-of-28 for 195 yards and 1 INT. Florida racked up 440 total offensive yards, including 245 of them on the ground. Below are Mullen’s...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy