The qualifying offer has become one of the best ways for a Major League Baseball team to keep a free agent around for another season without having to actually sign him to a multi-year deal. It’s a way to pay a player a premium price without a long commitment. The New York Mets were able to retain Marcus Stroman for the 2021 season this way. Can they do the same next year as well?

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO