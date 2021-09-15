How to make a memorable, measurable immersive experience

Despite a global pandemic and continual lockdowns across the globe, the concept of bringing experiences to audiences is thriving within the virtual realm. What many are calling the metaverse – where the physical and digital worlds will merge and become a fully virtual reality (VR) – could come to fruition in the next decade. As part of The Drum’s Experiential Marketing Deep Dive, we look at what brands are doing in this space to bring their audiences together and entertain them, and explore what could happen as it expands to include immersive commerce.

