Stocks

The Motley Fool Take

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI), often referred to as “the Amazon.com of Latin America,” is the leader in one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world. The company has reported phenomenal revenue growth for a long time, and investors have reaped the rewards. Over the last five years, revenue has grown more than 500%, with shares rising around 950% in that period. If you think it’s too late to jump on board, consider its recent performance: In the second quarter, currency-neutral revenue doubled over year-ago levels.

Florida Weekly

Equity vs. Fixed Income

A: In the financial world, “equity” often refers to stocks, while “fixed-income” generally refers to bonds. So a global equity mutual fund will focus on stocks from around the world, while a fixed-income analyst is one who studies bonds. ***. Q: I want to invest in Chinese companies, but I’m...
MARKETS
Dallas News

Motley Fool: Amazon.com of Latin America still has plenty of room for growth

MercadoLibre, often referred to as “the Amazon.com of Latin America,” is the leader in one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world. The company, which was co-founded in Argentina in 1999 by Marcos Galperin, Hernan Kazah and Stelleo Tolda, has reported phenomenal revenue growth for a long time, and investors have reaped the rewards. Over the last five years, revenue has grown more than 500%, with shares rising around 950% in that period. If you think it’s too late to jump on board, consider its recent performance: In the second quarter, currency-neutral revenue doubled over year-ago levels.
BUSINESS
Florida Weekly

Fool's School

When assessing companies, many investors will look at their “ROE” — return on equity. Here’s a quick review of what ROE is and how to interpret it. Let’s start with the formula, as it’s a fairly simple ratio (one number divided by another); in this case, it’s “net income” to “shareholder equity.” You’ll see the numbers you need on a company’s latest income statement and balance sheet. Near the bottom of the income statement, you’ll find net income; this reflects the company’s profits after all expenses have been subtracted from its revenue (found on the top line). To calculate ROE, you’ll need total net income over the past four quarters.
MARKETS

