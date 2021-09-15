CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Franklin Co. revisits mask mandate in schools

By Name
WBTM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A school in Southside Virginia has changed course on its masking policy. The Franklin County School Board overturned its previous ruling on masks. Just before the new school year started, the district voted to require masks but not require proof to be provided with exemptions. The board has now opted to now require documentation for those seeking an exemption to wearing masks. They will have to fill out a form detailing the medical or religious exemption by September 20.

