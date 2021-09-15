CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Hough Expresses Regret for 2013 Blackface Incident After 'The Activist' Backlash

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I am not qualified to act as a judge," Hough agreed of her new position as a -- ahem -- judge on CBS' upcoming reality show featuring competing activists. When CBS announced an upcoming reality competition series called "The Activist" that will feature activists competing to promote and raise funds for their various causes, many critics and those on social media felt the whole concept missed the mark.

