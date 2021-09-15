Julianne Hough Expresses Regret for 2013 Blackface Incident After 'The Activist' Backlash

Not his finest moment. Tarek El Moussa addressed his rumored feud with ex-wife Christina Haack after they shared “choice words” on the set of Flip or Flop in July. “Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” the realtor, 40, said during the Tuesday, September 14, episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO