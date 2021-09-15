Youngkin and McAuliffe prepare for Thursday debate
RICHMOND – With less than two months before Election Day, Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe are gearing up for their first major debate in Grundy. Youngkin spoke at a law enforcement conference in Roanoke Tuesday and said one of the first things he would do if elected governor is fire members of the Virginia Parole Board. He has said previously that he intends to do away with the sales tax on food.www.wbtmdanville.com
