Lifestyle

Last week's trivia answer

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Some assume I’m a Chinese company, but I was launched by a German immigrant in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, making me America’s oldest brewery. I introduced Lord Chesterfield Ale and Porter that year, and I’ve been family-run ever since. The sixth generation, featuring four sisters, is next in line now. During Prohibition I stayed afloat by making “near beer” and ice cream. Thanks to a partnership with Molson Coors, I’m now available in more states, and I’ve been America’s biggest seller of craft beers (by sales volume) for years. In only eight more years, I’ll be two centuries old! Who am I? (Answer: D.G. Yuengling & Son) ¦

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Light Beers to Drink Now, According to Experts

According to the Oxford Companion to Beer, a light beer is one that has a significantly lower amount of calories than a comparable full-calorie version. Coors Brewing Company was the first to use the term with its introduction of Coors Light in the 1940s. Coors Light was discontinued at the start of World War II but revived in 1978 after the success of Miller Lite and its "Tastes great, less filling" advertising campaign. Bud Light followed in 1982, and today it's the most popular beer in America.
Martinsville Bulletin

We reunite with last week's chuckle

TODAY’S WORD is churlish. Example: “Well, how very churlish of them!” (Source: Moira Rose on “Schitt’s Creek”) MONDAY’S WORD was deride. It means to express contempt for; ridicule. Example: Wilbur spoiled Jason and Jackson but consistently derided his other grandson over his tattoos, piercings, manner of dress and inability to keep a girlfriend.
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
State
Pennsylvania State
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
Mashed

Nearly 28% Said This Was Their Favorite Cheap Beer To Drink

When you are winding down at home after a long day at work, nothing beats a swig of cold beer to celebrate the end of the day. According to Time, of the more than 60% of American adults who drink alcohol, beer is clearly a fan favorite. With more than 2,800 craft breweries across the country, beer lovers can find almost any flavor known to man, from banana bread beer to Sriracha-flavored brews (via Craft Beer Tour). With less alcohol and sugar content than other liquors, beer can be sipped in moderation, and won't lead to the same headaches and hangovers the next morning (if you're careful). And when it comes to a refreshing drink on a hot summer day, nothing beats an ice-cold brew.
Business Insider

Burger King is banning 120 artificial ingredients from menus - see the full list

Burger King just announced that it has banned 120 artificial ingredients from its menus, including High Fructose Corn Syrup and several food dyes. The move is a continuation of an earlier strategy to publicly distance Burger King from artificial dyes and preservatives, including a 2020 ad campaign featuring a time-lapse of a Whopper growing old and moldy over time. By that point, the chain had eliminated preservatives from European menus and in certain US markets. Burger King said all US Whoppers were preservative-free by the end of 2020.
Mashed

Red Lobster's New Fall Menu Includes This Massive Feast

Offering an abundance of seafood at affordable prices in even the most landlocked of locales, it's no wonder that Red Lobster has become the world's largest seafood restaurant company, with over 700 locations across the U.S. alone according to their website. Founded in Lakeland, Florida in 1968, the chain gained mass popularity for offering surprisingly affordable seafood dishes like snow crab legs, shrimp scampi, creamy lobster linguini, and of course, fresh Maine lobster.
Mashed

The Real Reason Grocery Stores Are Stocking Up On Oreos

Almost a month has passed since signs declaring a strike rose around the Nabisco plant in Portland, Oregon. Now, signs of the pressure exerted by employees' refusal to work are appearing in the company's supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reports, the strike has expanded to include bakeries and distribution centers in four more states. Grocery stores across the nation have boosted their orders and reduced their discounts for Nabisco products, which include Oreos, Premium Saltines, and Ritz Crackers. The worry is that unless the strike ends soon, these products will be the latest to suffer a shortage during the pandemic.
goodhousekeeping.com

What Time Does Burger King Breakfast End? Here Are the Hours for 2021

Burger King's breakfast menu offers delicious and quick breakfast items for everyone, including hash browns, English muffins and chocolate milk for the kids. But if you're in the mood for Burger King's Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich (which, by the way, made it onto our healthy fast food list!) or any other of the breakfast items at night, know that you won't be in luck. Unfortunately, you can't grab breakfast from the burger joint at just any time of the day.
Arkansas Online

No cashiers allowed at 2 Whole Foods stores

NEW YORK -- There will be something missing at two Whole Foods stores opening next year: the rows of cashiers. Amazon, which owns the grocery chain, said Wednesday that it will have its cashier-less technology at two Whole Foods stores for the first time, letting shoppers grab what they need and leave without having to open their wallets. Cameras and sensors track what's taken off shelves. Items are charged to an Amazon account after customers leave the store with them.
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
CBS Boston

Sam Adams' Latest 28% 'Utopia' Beer Is $240, Illegal In 15 States

BOSTON (CBS) — Sam Adams is adding even more “spirit” to its brew. The 12th edition of Samuel Adams Utopia has 28% alcohol by volume – so strong that it’s illegal in 15 states, including New Hampshire. The beer is legal in Massachusetts, where bottles can be found at select specialty liquor stores at a suggested retail price of $240 starting on Oct. 11. Utopia is a blend of the brewery’s “extreme beers,” some of which have been held in reserve for almost three decades in wooden bourbon casks. This Utopia was finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries to bring “a slight sweetness and touch of tart flavor.” “We pioneered the barrel-aging and blending process of Utopias almost thirty years ago and continue that time-honored tradition today,” Sam Adams founder Jim Koch said in a statement. “Since the introduction of Utopias in 2002, brewers have explored uncharted territory with each brew, experimenting with different kinds of aging barrels, new flavors, and different blending techniques. The result is always special, spirited, and worth waiting for.”  
valleynewslive.com

Jojo's Restaurant Opens Tuesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jojo’s will be opening to the public this Tuesday, September 21st. The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook. It’s moving into the former “Tru Blu” location at 915 19th Avenue East in West Fargo. Previously, chef and co-owner Steve Hesse told Valley News Live their goal was opening in August.
Denver Post

Free Food Market Opens in Aurora

A new food pantry recently began operations in Aurora. Food Connect Colorado opened its doors July 8th to serve the citizens of Aurora and Montbello. Located on Airport Blvd., the free food market is open Thursdays from 10 am to 5:30 pm. Aurora is underserved by free food resources. While...
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
Phillymag.com

Here's the Full List of Booze That Pennsylvania Is Now Rationing to Residents, Bars and Restaurants

We hope you don’t need a case of Veuve this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. It’s the weekend, so you might be planning on hitting the liquor store to stock up on your favorite bottles. Who could blame you? Well, depending on your tastes, you might be in for a bit of a letdown. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has announced that it’s now rationing certain bottles to residents — 42 different products, to be exact.
