Last week’s trivia answer
Some assume I’m a Chinese company, but I was launched by a German immigrant in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, making me America’s oldest brewery. I introduced Lord Chesterfield Ale and Porter that year, and I’ve been family-run ever since. The sixth generation, featuring four sisters, is next in line now. During Prohibition I stayed afloat by making “near beer” and ice cream. Thanks to a partnership with Molson Coors, I’m now available in more states, and I’ve been America’s biggest seller of craft beers (by sales volume) for years. In only eight more years, I’ll be two centuries old! Who am I? (Answer: D.G. Yuengling & Son) ¦fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
