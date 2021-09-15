CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Name That Company

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

I trace my roots back to 1919, when my namesake — using a wooden box, a borrowed wagon, mules and a pump — launched an oil well cementing business in Duncan, Oklahoma. He pioneered a successful cementing technique and was granted dozens of patents during his life. Now more than a century old, I’m a top global energy business. My products, services and technology help oil and natural gas companies with discovery, data management, drilling, well construction, production optimization and more. I employ around 40,000 workers, representing 130-some nationalities, in more than 70 countries. Who am I? ¦

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
connectcre.com

Laramar Group Names Company Veteran SVP of Investments

The Laramar Group has promoted Benjamin Slad to SVP of investments. He’s based in Laramar’s Chicago office. Slad joined Laramar in 2004. Over his 17-year tenure with the company, he has been involved in completing transactions totaling more than 18,000 multifamily units with a market value of $1.8 billion. In recent years, he has been responsible for acquisitions, portfolio management, dispositions, asset management, and investor relations.
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

ZenBusiness Named a “Best Company for Remote Workers” By Quartz

ZenBusiness makes Quartz’s inaugural list of the best medium-sized companies for remote employees. ZenBusiness, a one-stop business management platform with the mission to make starting, running, and growing a successful business simple and accessible, was named one of the “Best Companies for Remote Workers” by Quartz. The award recognizes companies embracing the future of work and those ahead of the curve in creating exceptional experiences for remote employees.
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

Michigan’s Pogoda Companies names senior vice president of operations

Beau Agnello has been named senior vice president of operations at Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Pogoda Companies. Agnello will oversee all operations for Pogoda’s self-storage portfolio and third-party managed properties. In addition, he will formulate strategic plans for the company’s continued expansion, maximizing the investment value of all managed/owned facilities, updating policies and procedures, and will utilize the latest technology within the self-storage industry to improve operations.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Alex Cappy Named Vice President and CEO of Hubs, a Protolabs Company

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- Protolabs has named Alex Cappy as its new Vice President and CEO of Hubs, a Protolabs Company, effective Friday, Oct. 1. Cappy had previously held the role of Chief Operations Officer at Hubs since 2019 where she oversaw the growth and performance of the company’s manufacturing partner network, all order fulfilment processes, and customer- and supplier-facing support teams. As part of the transition, Cappy will also be joining the Protolabs executive leadership team. Her predecessor, Bram de Zwart, will take on the role of Head of Innovation at Hubs.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Potential trillion-dollar stocks can make you filthy rich, but how to find them? Do this. Spot megatrends and find companies already making waves. Clean energy, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and software are some worth a look. Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among...
STOCKS
Stamford Advocate

Charleston-based Floyd Lee Locums Named in the Top 1,000 of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Floyd Lee Locums Ranks No. 925 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 522 Percent. Inc. magazine revealed that Floyd Lee Locums is No. 925 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The company is the highest-ranking healthcare staffing agency on the list and in the top 5 of all those based in Charleston. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS New York

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

VF Nabs Next-Gen Talent to Power Sustainability Strategy

The parent company of Timberland has tapped an emerging talent to create a capsule collection using zero-waste and upcycling techniques. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
MarketWatch

AvidXchange files to go public

AvidXchange Inc., an accounts payable automation software company, plans to go public, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company said it plans to raise up to $100 million, but that figure is often used as a placeholder and is updated in subsequent filings. Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, B. of A. Securities, and Barclays are listed among the underwriters for the offering.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sunset.com

The Future of Farmstays: Agritourism Gets a Brand New Look in California

At Sagra’s pastoral locations, glamping meets sustainability across the West. At Stemple Creek Ranch in West Marin, white safari tents and modular cabins sit clustered next to an edible garden in a dell ringed with wildflowers. Farm-to-table meals are grilled over a fire fueled with fallen oak. Guests learn the inner workings of the ranch by day, eat food cooked by Michelin-pedigreed chefs by night, and doze off reading about ecology in their well-appointed tents. Welcome to the future of agritourism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Why WTS Works with TENCEL™ to Create Quality Clothing

For fashion to break out of its disposability rut, it needs to focus on quality. And quality begins with using materials that can last. A key tactic to reduce a garment’s impact is to get more use out of it. Being able to wash and wear something 40 times instead of five times makes a huge difference in the overall calculation of its environmental cost, explained World Textile Sourcing (WTS) CEO Luis Antonio Aspillaga during a recent discussion with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “Sustainability works when the garment has a longer life,” Aspillaga noted. Circularity is catching on as...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy