Name That Company
I trace my roots back to 1919, when my namesake — using a wooden box, a borrowed wagon, mules and a pump — launched an oil well cementing business in Duncan, Oklahoma. He pioneered a successful cementing technique and was granted dozens of patents during his life. Now more than a century old, I’m a top global energy business. My products, services and technology help oil and natural gas companies with discovery, data management, drilling, well construction, production optimization and more. I employ around 40,000 workers, representing 130-some nationalities, in more than 70 countries. Who am I? ¦fortmyers.floridaweekly.com
