The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Andrew Garfield continues to maintain that he won’t be popping up in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield is currently on the press tour for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which means he has been absolutely hounded by questions regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumors have suggested for the better part of a year that previous Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be reprising their roles for No Way Home, the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spidey trilogy. The Hacksaw Ridge actor has stated numerous times that he wouldn’t be showing up in the film but fans have clearly taken his word with a pillar of salt.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO