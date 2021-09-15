Ex-jihadi bride asks UK for forgiveness, aims to return home

Shamima Begum, even with her new image, can be no one’s idea of a poster girl for human rights. Although never tried, let alone convicted, she did travel to Syria to assist Isis, married a terrorist and, it is claimed by some, engaged in or supported gruesome acts of violence by others. This, the allegations go, included a spell as an enforcer in the Isis religious police force, and stitching vests onto suicide bombers so the vests could not be removed without detonating the explosives. Although 15 when she travelled, and was possibly brainwashed, she was, by all accounts, conscious of her actions, not suffering from any conventional mental incapacity and well above the legal age of responsibility.

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO