U.K.

Ex-jihadi bride asks UK for forgiveness, aims to return home

WOWK
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who ran away from home at age 15 to join the Islamic State group in Syria has asked for forgiveness and appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her come home. Shamima Begum was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to...

www.wowktv.com

AFP

Second Dutch minister quits as Afghan scandal widens

The Dutch defence minister on Friday became the second cabinet member to resign over the Afghan evacuation debacle as the widening scandal claims a growing number of Western political scalps. - Greek holiday - The two resignations have been painted by the Dutch government as showing accountability for the Afghan scandal, something notable by its absence in other Western governments.
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Shamima Begum
Person
Boris Johnson
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK OKs vaccines for 12 year olds, aims to avoid lockdowns

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s chief medical officers said Monday that children aged 12 to 15 should be vaccinated against coronavirus, despite a ruling by the government’s vaccine advisors that the step would have only marginal health benefits. England Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales...
The Independent

Will Shamima Begum ever return to the UK?

Shamima Begum, even with her new image, can be no one’s idea of a poster girl for human rights. Although never tried, let alone convicted, she did travel to Syria to assist Isis, married a terrorist and, it is claimed by some, engaged in or supported gruesome acts of violence by others. This, the allegations go, included a spell as an enforcer in the Isis religious police force, and stitching vests onto suicide bombers so the vests could not be removed without detonating the explosives. Although 15 when she travelled, and was possibly brainwashed, she was, by all accounts, conscious of her actions, not suffering from any conventional mental incapacity and well above the legal age of responsibility.
The Independent

Shamima Begum news: Sajid Javid defends stripping Isis bride of citizenship, as she asks forgivenes

Shamima Begum has begged the British people for forgiveness, saying there is “no evidence” she was a key player in preparing terrorist acts and is prepared to prove her innocence in court.The 22-year-old, from east London, has had her British citizenship revoked by the Home Office on national security grounds, and is currently living in a camp in Syria.It comes after she travelled with two other schoolgirls to Syria to join Isis in 2015.In her first live TV interview, the former Isis bride told ITV’s Good Morning Britain she could be “an asset” in the fight against terror, saying...
AFP

England, Scotland ease Covid travel curbs

Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.
AFP

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The announcement of the defence alliance, and Australia's related decision to tear up a deal to buy French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move. But on Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to downplay France's concerns about the deal, saying the pact was "not meant to be exclusionary... it's not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends". Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days".
The Guardian

Johnson’s reshuffle puts power over principle | Letters

Letters: The latest cabinet sackings and appointments reveal the prime minister’s lack of courage and leadership, writes John Robinson, while John Cookson says they are merely part of a plan for an early election. Plus letters from Dave Pollard, Mick Beeby and David Redshaw
WEKU

European Official: We Have A 'Moral Duty' To Help Afghan Refugees

European Commissioner Ylva Johansson believes Europe has an obligation to help Afghan refugees. "We have a lot of people that have been fighting for our values and done that in a real good way in Afghanistan. And it's our moral duty now to do everything we can to protect them and evacuate them to a safe home," Johansson told NPR's Rachel Martin.
Telegraph

'It's great to be home', says Emma Raducanu as she returns to UK

The US Open champion Emma Raducanu has returned home to south London. Britain's first female tennis grand slam champion for 44 years is thought to have arrived back in the UK at Heathrow on Thursday morning. The Telegraph understands Raducanu arrived at London Heathrow's Terminal 5 at 6.30am after travelling...
The Independent

‘It’s bonkers’: Traders and shoppers divided over plan to revive imperial measurements

Shoppers and traders are divided following the government’s proposals to allow the return of imperial measurements.The plan is part of the UK’s drive to ditch EU rules that no longer suit the UK following its departure from the bloc last year.The Independent found that traders and shoppers at Portobello Market in west London were split on the possible return to imperial measurements, with some welcoming the change but others seeing it as unnecessary.“It’s bonkers: where has that idea come from?” Kensington local Mary Harris said.“A lot of these stalls didn’t actually change, so you can do both,” Ms Harris, who’s...
The Independent

Reshuffled ministers tussle over occupancy of country house Chevening

A row has broken out at the top of Boris Johnson’s reshuffled cabinet over who should have access to the elegant Chevening country house in Kent.The 17th-century manor is traditionally used as the country retreat for the foreign secretary, in a similar way to the prime minister’s Chequers getaway in Buckinghamshire.But reports suggest that outgoing foreign secretary Dominic Raab is refusing to hand it over to his successor Liz Truss, arguing that his new title of deputy prime minister entitles him to hold on to it.The final decision rests with Mr Johnson, and the prime minister’s official spokesperson today confirmed...
The Independent

NHS trust wins appeal over teen puberty blockers ruling

The Court of Appeal has overturned a controversial ruling that found those under 16 were unable to give informed consent to receive hormone-blocking drugs that can delay the onset of puberty.The success of the bid means that doctors can now determine whether or not to prescribe puberty blockers to young patients with gender dysphoria – the sense of unease that a person may experience due to a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.The appeal overturned a 2020 High Court ruling which found it was “highly unlikely” that children under 13 could consent to a hormone-blocking treatment that...
IFLScience

We Now Know Why Human Feet Keep Washing Up In The US And Canada

Since August 20, 2007, an alarming number of human feet have washed up on the coasts of the Salish Sea in the US and Canada. OK, any number of human feet washing up on the shore is a little alarming, but between 2007 and 2019 there have been over 21 feet – usually still in their shoes – that have wound up being found by beachgoers completely unattached to their humans.
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
