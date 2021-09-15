CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-Vehicle Crash Injures One Person in S.R. 99 Accident

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccident Near Calvine Road Off-Ramp Reported in Evening Crash. A two-vehicle crash in Sacramento along State Route 99 caused injuries to one person on September 9. The accident happened along the southbound side of the highway just north of the Calvine Road off-ramp around 8:39 in the evening between a Honda Odyssey and another vehicle. According to the incident report filed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of one of the vehicles was found unconscious.

