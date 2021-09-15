Thomas Markle speaks out about not meeting Meghan's children

newidea

Thomas Markle has promised he won't sue to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Lilibet and Archie. Meghan's estranged father opened up about the fact he's never met his grandkids during an exclusive Sunrise appearance.

Speaking with Nat and Kochie, Thomas revealed he still hopes to be introduced to the children and tell them how much he loves them. "Lili is at the age where you just simply hold her," he said of Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter.

"Archie would probably be a great little playmate; I'd probably get along very well with him… he seems like a sweet kid." The 77-year-old also revealed that he won't try to force Meghan to allow him to meet Archie, two, and Lilibet, three months.

"What lengths would I go to to see them? I would wait patiently until they [Meghan and Harry] were ready to bring them to me," he said. "As long as my daughter has the attitude that she doesn't want me to see them, that's the way it's going to be. I certainly won't do anything silly."

However, he went on to claim the children are being "deprived" of meeting him and seeing their other grandparents. Thomas noted that grandparents in the US can sue for the right to see their grandchildren and said several lawyers had approached to help him to do just that for free.

But the 77-year-old said he rejected the offers, adding: "To me, that is like turning this into some kind of game and using them as pawns. "They should not be used, they are just kids, babies. I will wait."

Thomas also claimed that he tried to reach out to his ex-wife and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to reconnect with his daughter and her children. His attempts were unsuccessful and he went on to call Meghan "very controlling", a comment that is unlikely to help his bid to meet Archie and Lilibet. He gave the interview from his home, with two photos of Meghan visible on the mantlepiece behind him.