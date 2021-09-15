iX-Workshops: KRITIS – Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG

The distributed storage software Ceph allows data to be distributed over any number of servers in a high-performance and fail-safe manner. In the 3-day online course Software-defined Storage mit Ceph you will learn how to install a storage cluster with Ceph from scratch, how to administer it and how to use it in practice. The training first introduces you to the basics of storage and Ceph and then deals with practical aspects such as security and monitoring. The speaker Michel Raabe comes from the system house B1 Systems. He has been dealing with network and cluster technology, high availability and virtualization for over 15 years.

