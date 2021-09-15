CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iX-Workshops: KRITIS – Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG

Critical infrastructures (KRITIS) in companies and official institutions are subject to special security requirements. This is anchored in Section 8a (1) of the BSIG. In the iX workshop Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG After passing the final examination, at the end of the two-day online training, auditors receive the additional qualification "Additional test procedure competence for § 8a BSIG". After successful participation, you can use it to carry out security checks according to § 8a BSIG. The speaker Christin Wilde-Nebauer from the consulting company for security and IT management HiSolutions is Certified Lead Auditor according to ISO 27001. The workshop follows the BSI training concept.

