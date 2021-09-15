CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: main differences and similarities

marketresearchtelecast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday afternoon the famous Apple Event 2021 was held where the new iPhone 13 were officially presented to the whole world. As everything pointed and following the same line of last year with the iPhone 12, four different versions were presented, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro y iPhone 3 Pro Max. The first two we could say that they are located in a lower step or range, with the Pro and Pro Max being the top of the range.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 11 vs. iPhone SE: $200 more doesn't mean drastically better photos

The $399 2020 iPhone SE is the most affordable phone Apple currently sells. But for $599 you could get the iPhone 11 which is the best value for any iPhone Apple currently sells. The SE is basically an iPhone 8 body with the same processor as the iPhone 11. The A13 processor breathes new life into the 2017 hardware and shows how powerful Apple's silicon is. The chip makes photos and videos captured with the SE's cameras look than those from the iPhone 8. The SE's A13 Bionic chip also means it can take portrait mode photos.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone X#Iphone 12#Internal Storage#Oled Super Retina Xdr
makeuseof.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. iPhone 12: Which Should You Buy?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the iPhone 12 are flagship devices overshadowed by their more feature-packed larger siblings, but still worth your attention. The phones feature some of the best technology available right now with industry-leading flagship hardware, and are more affordable than they were when first launched. Beyond their...
CELL PHONES
gamerevolution.com

iPhone M1 Chip: Does the iPhone 13 use it?

The iPhone 13 is surely going to enjoy a boost in specs over previous phones, but will it feature the M1 chip that’s currently in iPads, Macbooks, and the iMac? Here’s the need-to-know info about a possible iPhone M1 chip version and whether or not Apple is using the processor in the new iPhone for 2021.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 5G deals ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. While T-Mobile has yet to make a lot of noise about its long overdue Best Buy debut, suggesting the brand is not present in many physical stores at the moment, bargain hunters may want to consider the retailer's official website as an alternative to the "Un-carrier" itself or device manufacturers for purchasing a number of popular phones.
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
marketresearchtelecast.com

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: which one to buy

Among some changes found in the iPhone 13 compared to the iPhone 12 are the processor: its chip will now be A15 Bionic, in addition to that the latest device from Cupertino will carry a notch 20% smaller than the previous device, this to take more advantage of its screen .
NFL
makeuseof.com

Moving From Android to iPhone? Here Are 9 Differences to Consider

Upgrading your smartphone is always exciting. And if you've used an Android device for a while, you might consider switching over to an iPhone at some stage. Like other Apple products, iPhones have a reputation for being user-friendly. However, you'll still have to go through a bit of a learning curve in the first few weeks of your switchover.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The iPhone of the future could be very different because of Germany

Germany could radically change the design of iPhones if a new law goes ahead in the next few months. As debated in Berlin, Merkel’s government could force technology makers to provide software and parts updates for at least 7 years. This request also includes that the parts in case of...
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

Small iPhone 13 upgrades will make a big difference

The iPhone 13 looks all set to be revealed this week and if the rumours are to be believed then it might be a smaller upgrade than many have been hoping for. But I am completely fine with this as the rumoured headline-grabbing iPhone 13 series updates address all the issues I had with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Should you upgrade?

Apple has unveiled its next round of devices in the form of the iPhone 13 series. But how does the new model compare to the iPhone 12?. We knew it was coming and we weren’t disappointed. During Apple’s California Streaming event we got the official reveal of the latest iPhone.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Apple iPhone 13 and 13 mini official: smaller notch and new main cameras

The new iPhone 13 duo is official, with a familiar design, but several important upgrades. The overall shape of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini hasn't changed much - flat edges and rounder corners are married once more in an IP68-rated metal body. This time around, the distinctive notch has gotten smaller by 20%.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy