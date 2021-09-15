CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Amana Capital UK Sees Significant Jump in Funded Accounts in 2020

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmana Financial Services UK Limited, which is a part of the broader Amana Capital group, has published its annual report and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. Though there was a decline in revenue, the number of funded accounts in the period increased drastically. According to the...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

National Insurance rise could hit investment, business body warns

Manufacturers are reporting an increase in business growth but warn the planned rise in National Insurance threatens to “choke off” investment and recruitment.Domestic and export orders have increased in recent months with increased optimism for the year ahead, according to manufacturers’ organisation Make UK.Manufacturing growth is now forecast to be 7.1% this year following a 10% decline in output in 2020.The manufacturers’ organisation said the sector is now set to recover almost all that loss in 2021, with growth based on a surge in both domestic and overseas orders which is now translating into strong hiring intentions.The recent increase in...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

TIOMarkets UK Revenue Jumps 904% in FY2020

TIOMarkets UK Limited, the British subsidiary of the namesake broker group, published its annual financials for the fiscal year 2020, ending on December 31. It reported an increase of more than 904 percent in revenue from UK operations in just a year. In absolute terms, the revenue of the UK...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Swissquote Confirms European Expansion Plan, Focusing on Crypto

Swissquote, a publicly listed online bank and broker, recently confirmed its future expansion ambitions in Europe to Finance Magnates, revealing its plans for both CFDs and crypto markets. According to the company, it will soon launch an extensive Single Stock CFD offering, thus further extending its existing brokerage services. It...
UEFA
financemagnates.com

FCA Outlines Plan to Tackle Investment Scams

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), UK’s financial regulatory body, today announced a new strategy to tackle investment scams. The authority is also planning to take several measures to encourage investment in regulated financial instruments. According to the recently introduced strategy, FCA aims to halve the number of consumers who are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Uk#Companies House#Company#Amana Capital Limited#The Amana Capital Group
Times Daily

UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the U.K. rose at their fastest recorded rate during August as global supply shortages and higher wages accentuated the uptick from pandemic-related discounts a year ago, official figures showed Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

The Investment Association Taps Seven New Executives to Join Its Board

The UK’s Investment Association (IA) has announced on Wednesday that it appointed seven new directors to its Board of Directors effective immediately. According to the press release, the new members come from some of the largest asset managers in the United Kingdom. The association unveiled that the following executives were...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Equals Posts 23% Yearly Jump in H1 Revenue, Bullish on Q3

Equals Group plc (AIM: EQLS) reported its interim financial results on Tuesday for the first six months of 2021, ending June 30. The revenue of the fintech company for the period jumped to £16.9 million compared to last year with £13.8 million. The revenue figures increased 23 percent year-over-year, which...
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

ORACLE SHARES SLIDE DESPITE UPBEAT EARNINGS

The world’s second-largest software maker has been transitioning to a subscription-based model in its attempt to tap the benefits of cloud computing. However, Oracle witnessed a slowdown in the demand for one of key products, which resulted in a sales miss for the quarter. Note: Company News is a promotional...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
financemagnates.com

GKFX UK Significantly Narrows Loss in FY20 despite Dip in Revenue

GKFX Financial Services Limited, the UK unit of the Global Kapital Group, filed its financials for the fiscal year 2020, ending on December 31, with Companies House reporting a much narrower pre-tax loss at £2.88 million. In the previous year, this figure came in at a loss of £8.68 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Los Angeles Business Journal

Integrated Capital Management Sets $50 Million Fund

Westchester-based Integrated Capital Management has launched Integrated Realty Capital II, its fourth investor offering. The company anticipates raising a minimum of $50 million for the fund. It will target general partner and sponsor equity investments averaging $3 million to $5 million for $50 million to $250 million assets or portfolios.
DANA POINT, CA
StreetInsider.com

Activist Hedge Fund Elliott Management Has Built a 'Significant Position' in UK Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): Report

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of the British drug-making company GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) are up almost 4% today in London and over 5.5% in pre-open in New York after the Financial Times reported that the activist hedge fund Elliot Management built a multibillion-pound stake in the UK company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
financemagnates.com

CONSOB Blocks Over 500 Suspicious Financial Platforms in 2 Years

Italian financial market regulator, locally known as Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB), has added a fresh 10 names of financial service providers to its blacklist on Friday, taking the total count to 505. Access to these companies will be blocked at a network level, meaning these...
ECONOMY
financemagnates.com

Euroclear Acquires Digital Fund Distribution Platform MFEX Group

Euroclear Group, a Belgium-based securities clearing firm, announced on Thursday that it acquired MFEX Group, a global digital fund distribution fund. According to the press release, the transaction was completed on Wednesday after Euroclear unveiled its intentions to purchase the fund in March. The manoeuvre seeks to combine MFEX’s distribution...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Apeiron Joins the Largest Equity Financing Round to Date Held by NAGA

The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G), a copy trading-focused broker, announced on Thursday its most significant equity financing round to date by welcoming Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, a private investment company owned by Christian Angermayer, who is an entrepreneur and investor, and Igor Lychagov, the founder of brokerage firm Exness.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

CySEC Crypto, FX Results, Solana, NAGA, XRP Optimum Price: Editor’s Pick

In a busy week for the FM newsroom, let’s take a look back at the biggest news stories from the worlds of Fintech, Forex, and Crypto, in our best of the week segment. CySEC Publishes Policy Statement for Crypto Firms’ Registration. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) published a...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Sterling edges up after UK inflation jump

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling edged up on Wednesday after data showed British inflation hit a more than nine-year high last month, fuelling expectations the Bank of England could act sooner to hike rates. Consumer prices in Britain rose by 3.2% in annual terms last month, the biggest monthly jump in the...
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago's Jump Capital raises $350M fund, plans more crypto investments

Chicago venture firm Jump Capital has reloaded with a new fund to invest in fintech, crypto and other startups. Jump Capital announced Tuesday that it has raised $350 million for its latest fund, its seventh since launching nine years ago. The fund, similar to the ones before it, will invest in early-stage fintech, IT/data infrastructure, commerce, media and B2B software startups. But this new fund will also have an increased concentration on cryptocurrency startups, Jump says. Jump Capital's sister firm Jump Trading also announced today a new blockchain division called Jump Crypto.
CHICAGO, IL
financemagnates.com

Most of London Financial District Employees Are Back to Their Desks

Since the pandemic started and the government imposed lockdowns, most people living in London, United Kingdom, are now returning to their working desks. According to Bloomberg, citing data from Google, over half of London’s financial district employees are back to their offices. However, such a return has been gradual as...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong leads Asian sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets fell Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of a weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong ended the morning almost four percent down, with Evergrande almost 17 percent down while New World Development and Henderson Land each lost more than 10 percent.
WORLD
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy