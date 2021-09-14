Electric car: Porsche is examining several locations for battery cell production

The age of the electric car is upon us, which means all of our futures may soon depend on a battery. But just how good an idea is it for us to rely on them?. Electric car batteries are largely made of lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper — metals we have to mine, some at great cost and not just to the environment. Cobalt, for instance, is often mined by children in Central Africa in appalling conditions.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO