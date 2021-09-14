Electric car: Porsche is examining several locations for battery cell production
According to company circles, Porsche is examining several locations in the home state of Baden-Württemberg for the production of battery cells for electric cars. In addition to Tübingen, Gärtringen (district of Böblingen) or a place near Heilbronn could also be considered for settlement. The circles today confirmed corresponding information from Stuttgart newspaper and the Stuttgart news.marketresearchtelecast.com
