NATO plane circles over Bavaria and flies route in the shape of flowers

marketresearchtelecast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA military plane circling over Bavaria for hours attracted attention in the region between Nuremberg and Regensburg on Tuesday. As can be seen from the flight data recorded on the Flightradar24 website, the NATO machine flew a route in the shape of a flower with eight petals over an area around 30 by 30 kilometers on the corner of the administrative districts of Middle Franconia, Upper Palatinate and Upper Bavaria. The machine flew over the center near Greding in Middle Franconia (district of Roth) more than 65 times.

