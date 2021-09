A London Underground chief has warned that there’s been a surge in personal injuries on TFL’s network this spring and summer - thought to be due to passengers being nervous about holding on to handrails during the pandemic.There were 12 serious injuries on the Tube network between April and June, and 23 on buses, which was “a total greater than any quarter throughout 2020/21”.The amount of accidents happening on the Underground network is also suspected to be due to intoxication, with more people heading out on the town since many social restrictions were lifted across the city in mid-July.Speaking on...

