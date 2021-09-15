CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

South Korea LNG firm acquires battery storage firm Key Capture Energy

Cover picture for the articleUtility-scale energy storage startup Key Capture Energy has a new majority owner in a South Korean liquefied natural gas entity. SK E&S Co. has acquired Key Capture Energy and will provide additional capital for the company’s growth plans in the U.S. Started in 2016. Key Capture holds 254 MW in standalone energy storage projects in construction and operation, with another 3,000 MW in the development pipeline.

