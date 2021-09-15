CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United’s latest failure looks less a blip than part of a pattern

By Jonathan Liew in Berne
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

With about 10 minutes to go at the Wankdorf Stadion, there was sudden uproar on the Manchester United bench. The referee, François Letexier, had failed to spot a foul on Paul Pogba and on the touchline Ole Gunnar Solskjær was joined by Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo, wildly gesticulating with all the righteous indignation of men who had put their 50p on the edge of the pool table and were now watching somebody else rack up the balls.

If ever there were a fitting motif for United’s surprise 2-1 defeat by Young Boys, perhaps this was it: United’s manager and perhaps their two most celebrated players fuming on the sidelines, unable to influence a thing. Instead, it was Jesse Lingard and Jordan Siebatcheu who would make the decisive contributions, the former with his shocking backpass, the latter with his grateful finish in the fifth minute of injury time.

Solskjær sought to turn the spotlight on the 32-year-old referee for failing to award a penalty to Ronaldo early in the second half. “Sometimes you get it with young refs,” he said, nonchalantly. While there are certain areas in which Solskjær can legitimately be challenged, when it comes to people being promoted into important footballing roles with only the most negligible experience, it is probably best to defer to his judgment.

Sign up to The Recap, our weekly email of editors’ picks.

As is customary in these scenarios, the captain, Harry Maguire, courageously took on the post-match duties, looking grave and repentant, like a Nasa scientist patiently explaining to the world’s media how they had accidentally managed to lose Saturn. “No footballer likes making mistakes, but we’re humans,” he said of Lingard’s error, and to be fair there was little to dispute in either part of that statement.

But the most interesting part of Maguire’s analysis was when he assessed the tactical changes that took place either side of half-time. In the immediate aftermath of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s dismissal United were in a messy makeshift 4-4-1 with Fernandes and Pogba awkwardly patrolling the wings. After half-time Solskjær switched to a 5-3-1, and for 20 minutes after the break United were relatively secure at the back.

“The majority of their chances came late in the first half when we were playing a back four and we couldn’t get out to stop their crosses with the number of bodies they were throwing into the box,” Maguire said. “In the second half we were pretty comfortable.

“We could have done more on the ball, but in terms of the shape without the ball, I felt it was a lot better when we went to a back three. They didn’t create many chances.”

The problem was, nor did United. From the 25th minute onwards Young Boys had 15 shots on goal to United’s none. Even for a 10-man United, this was desperately thin stuff against the weakest team in their group and for all their domestic progress under Solskjær a pattern is beginning to emerge. His record in the Champions League is won four, lost seven, and in most of those defeats United have not simply been suckered but outplayed, outmanoeuvred, dominated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7iKJ_0bwXmqv500
An unhappy Ole Gunnar Solskjær with the referee François Letexier. Photograph: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Had Lingard booted the ball into touch rather than unwisely passing it back to David de Gea, the questions may have felt less pressing, but they would need to be asked all the same. How does one of the most impressive attacking assemblages in world football manage to show this little ambition against limited opponents? Why does this keep happening to Solskjær in Europe? Is this really the best a club like United can do?

Certainly Solskjær tried to stamp his mark on proceedings, but pretty much every decision he took seemed to make United less of a threat. Taking off Jadon Sancho for Diogo Dalot was a forced change, but replacing Donny van de Beek with Raphaël Varane deprived United of outlets in midfield and set them up for a defensive rearguard. Ronaldo and Fernandes had faded from the game by the time they were removed, but replacing them with Lingard and Nemanja Matic was an absurdly retrograde move with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial in reserve. “We wanted Jesse’s legs,” Solskjær said.

By the denouement United were essentially unrecognisable from the team that had started with such promise: four of their five attackers taken off, the shape changed at least three times, players buzzing around with only the faintest idea of what they were supposed to be doing. It’s all very well blaming individual errors, but at some point you also need to scrutinise the broader picture and against mid-range opposition United have produced maybe 100 minutes of decent football in their first five matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCg0R_0bwXmqv500
Bringing on Raphaël Varane (left) deprived Manchester United of outlets in midfield and set them up for a defensive rearguard. Photograph: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

All of which brings us back to Solskjær. Beating up teams such as Leeds and Newcastle is nice, but this isn’t why Ronaldo and Varane have signed up. A club of United’s ambition should probably be aiming to win about 70-75% of their games, which these days usually means having a sound formula that works against most opposition in most conditions, at home and in Europe. Almost three years into the Solskjær era, it is still not entirely clear what that formula is.

Maybe these are simply early teething problems. Maybe Solskjær is still at the lever-pulling stage of the season, working out how to get the best out of Ronaldo and Fernandes and Pogba and Sancho (and Greenwood and Marcus Rashford). Or maybe this is all there is and what looks like a master strategist striving for elite solutions is simply a man, standing in a painted box, waving his arms.

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo's original debut for Manchester United in 2003

BBC Sport delves into the Premier League archives to look back to 2003, when an 18-year-old from Portugal called Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United in a 4-0 Premier League win over Bolton. Watch highlights of what could be Ronaldo's return when Manchester United host Newcastle United, as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Romelu Lukaku’s latest comments won’t please Manchester United fans

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on what exactly happened to convince him to join Chelsea from Inter Milan this summer. The Belgian striker spent two seasons in Italy after leaving Manchester United, and while his time at United was far from a failure, his career seriously propelled once he left the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Jesse Lingard
Daily Mail

Football's most-expensive squads: Manchester City top the table at £926MILLION (but rivals United and PSG are closing the gap), while Spurs, Arsenal and EVERTON all rank higher than Bayern Munich!

Manchester City’s current squad was recruited at a cost of £926 million, making it the most valuable in Europe, but arch rivals Man United are rapidly closing the gap. The average cost of each player in the City squad equates to an eye-watering £37m, boosted by the £100m acquisition of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#The Wankdorf Stadion#Gunnar#Recap#The Champions League
The Independent

A closer look at Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Portuguese fared.ImpactThe occasion was all about Ronaldo as he made his return to the United side after a 12-year absence. His presence certainly energised the crowd and, as he has done throughout his glittering career, he lived up to the billing and delivered with two goals. At times United’s play was laboured but he showed, as expected, that he can raise the level.On the ballRonaldo’s opportunities on the ball were perhaps...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Things to look out for

With Manchester United having not played at Old Trafford since the opening day of the season, the red side of Manchester have many a reason to be eagerly excited for their team's return to the Theatre of Dreams. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face Newcastle on Saturday afternoon as The Reds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NJ.com

How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut at Manchester United: Free live stream, time, USA TV, channel for Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Manchester United, led by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, faces Newcastle United in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 (9/11/21). The contest is Ronaldo’s debut after he signed for the club for the second time during the latest transfer window. Fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Sir Alex Ferguson confirms he DID play a part in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United... before the returning star's superb two-goal showing against Newcastle at his Old Trafford homecoming

Sir Alex Ferguson has confirmed he did play a part in convincing Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford. The legendary former Manchester United manager is understood to have phoned the Portuguese star personally to urge him to return to the Red Devils, 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid, which he did in August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Manchester United vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as Manchester United bag a 4-1 win courtesy of Ronaldo’s brace

It’s the home game for Manchester United at Old Trafford as they take on Newcastle United in their quest to reclaim their top spot in the Premier League leaderboard. It was the perfect start for United as Ronaldo scored the opening goal on his return, courtesy of a rebound. It was later equalized by Javier Manquillo. However as the match proceeded, a beautiful assist by Luke Shaw gave Ronaldo his second goal of the match. It was then made 3-1 by Bruno Fernandes off a magnificent out-of-the-box goal in the right corner of the goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
centralrecorder.com

Paul Merson was Amazed by Manchester United’s Game

Young Boys “wouldn’t have touched the ball” if they were playing a 10-man Manchester City rather than United. That’s ex-England striker Paul Merson’s claim – as he blames boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for United’s surprise 2-1 Champions League loss in Switzerland. Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first-half red card turned the match after...
MANCHESTER, CT
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy