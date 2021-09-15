Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 22:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * Until late Friday evening. * At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT 18 STRUCTURES NEAR THE BAYOU WILL BE FLOODED. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.0 Wed 10 am CD 18.7 16.4 12.8