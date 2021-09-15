CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Ida will have one of the most devastating impacts on U.S. oil production: UBS

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiovanni Staunovo of UBS says the impact on U.S. oil production from Hurricane Ida is bigger than everyone expected. The bank had initially forecasted oil supply disruption to be in the range of 10-15 million barrels, but that forecast could reach 30 million barrels as there are oil facilities that are still being shut in.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.67 a barrel at 0059 GMT, after declining by 64 cents on Friday. Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.07 a barrel after losing 33 cents on Friday. Oil prices fell on Monday, extending...
TRAFFIC
fxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Bullish Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken above the $71 level to show signs of life again, breaking above a short-term downtrend line. This is a continuation of the move to the upside, as it looks like we are ready to go higher. To the downside, the $70 level underneath would be supportive, and with that being the case I think we are looking at a “buy on the dips” type of scenario, with the 50 day EMA underneath at the $61.48 level has been a massive support level. That being said, I think that it is going to find plenty of support multiple times before we get anywhere near there, especially if we do see a turnaround in the US dollar and it is starting to fall.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Oil Production#Ubs#Hurricane Ida#Oil Supply#Extreme Weather
jwnenergy.com

Almost a third of U.S. gulf oil production still down after Ida

Oil drillers in the Gulf of Mexico are struggling to restore output more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the coast of Louisiana, with almost a third of production still idled. Operators have 36 platforms out of 560 shut, resulting in a loss of production of about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Oil steady as U.S. storm-hit supply returns slowly

MELBOURNE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices barely moved on Friday even as more supply came back online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico following two hurricanes, with benchmark contracts on track to post weekly gains of around 4% as the output recovery is seen lagging demand. U.S. West Texas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KXAN

Gulf of Mexico oil production still reeling from hurricanes Ida, Nicholas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Hurricane Ida plowed through the Gulf of Mexico three weeks ago, but oil refineries in the area are still struggling to get up and running. That storm temporarily knocked off 95% of the Gulf’s oil production — Hurricane Nicholas only postponed operations even longer. On Tuesday,...
ENVIRONMENT
Baton Rouge Business Report

Most Louisiana refineries have restarted but oil production lagging

Most of the nine Louisiana refineries shut by Hurricane Ida have restarted or were restarting on Friday, nearly two weeks after the powerful storm came ashore, a Reuters survey shows. Refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries. Just three of the nine refineries...
LOUISIANA STATE
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices climb as U.S. supplies restart following historic Ida impact

SINGAPORE (Bloomberg) –Oil climbed above $70 a barrel in New York after three weeks of gains as investors tracked the slow restoration of supplies in the Gulf of Mexico and the outlook for demand and inventories over the fourth quarter. West Texas Intermediate added 1%, while the global Brent benchmark...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

U.S. Oil Output Drops by Most on Record After Hurricane Ida

(Bloomberg) -- Even the deadly Texas freeze didn’t do as much damage to oil production as Hurricane Ida. The historic storm, which swept through the Gulf of Mexico almost two weeks ago, drove a record 1.5 million-barrel decline in daily crude output, according to weekly data from the Energy Information Administration going back to 1983. Nearly three-fourths of U.S. Gulf oil output was still offline as of Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Oil Holds Gain as Hurricane Impact Lingers

(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady above $69 a barrel as the slow return of U.S. output halted by Hurricane Ida more than a week ago tightened the market. Futures in New York advanced 1.4% on Wednesday after two straight days of declines. Just over 20% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas production is back online after the hurricane battered southeast Louisiana, marking an even slower comeback than in the wake of Katrina. Regional crude grades such as Mars Blend have jumped due to the prolonged shutdown.
TRAFFIC
futuresmag.com

Ida Has Been The Most Disruptive Hurricane To Oil Supplies In History

Hurricane Ida continues to take its toll— now it’s breaking records, now taking the title as the most disruptive hurricane to oil supplies in history. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) reports show that 76.88% of oil production is still offline in the Gulf of Mexico, along with 77.25% of natural gas production.
ENVIRONMENT
jwnenergy.com

Oil gains near $69 with Ida impact still hitting U.S. output

Oil edged higher as investors considered a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of COVID-19 in many regions and the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output. Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York. Almost 80 per cent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional oil grades like Mars Blend jump to their highest level since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Advances With Ida’s Impact on U.S. Offshore Supply Lingering

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced amid a slow resumption of U.S. production halted by Hurricane Ida more than a week ago. Futures in New York settled 1.4% higher on Wednesday. About 77% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output remains shut-in nine days after Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. The value of regional grades such as Mars Blend reached the highest since January and a prolonged shutdown could spark an increase in shipments of Russian crude to American ports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy