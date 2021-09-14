CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Doc Groups Seek to Reinstate Ban on Step Therapy in Medicare Advantage

By Joyce Frieden
MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- Are Medicare Advantage (MA) plans allowed to require patients to go through "step therapy" to get a medication or treatment they need? Yes -- for now -- but physician groups are trying to change that. "On August 7, 2018, CMS (the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) issued...

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS blocks 3 UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans from 6 states

CMS placed sanctions on three of UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage plans, barring them from being sold in six states. The penalties come from a CMS oversight and enforcement group that found that between 2018 and 2020, the plans did not meet the 85 percent threshold of premium revenue spent on Medicare Advantage members, according to the Star Tribune.
HEALTH
telegram.com

UMass Memorial to offer Mass Advantage Medicare health plan

Mass Advantage, a new Medicare Advantage health plan owned by UMass Memorial Health Ventures, Shields Managed Care Solutions LLC, and WCAS CM Holdings, LLC, announced Tuesday that it is ready to do business in Worcester County. “Our push to become a more integrated health care provider was missing this component,”...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Mix 93.1

Texas Nurse Breaks Down After Hospital Shift Over COVID

The COVID-19 Delta variant is still running rampant across the state of Texas and it is not only taking a toll on Texans, but also our healthcare workers. Texas doctors and nurses have been caring for COVID-19 patients for over a year and a half now. In regards to the number of new cases, things started looking better in the late spring, but by mid to late July the number of cases started spiking once again in the state mainly due to the Delta variant. Things seem to be getting pretty dyer as hospital systems and staff are being stretched to the limit of their capabilities.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Plans#Health And Human Services#Step Therapy#Ma#Cms#Aao#Md#Fda#Hispanic
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

House Democrat Alma Adams Threatens To Vote Against Spending Bill If HBCUs Don’t Receive More Federal Aid

Representative Alma Adams (D-N.C.) is threatening to vote against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending plan unless the package includes more federal aid for HBCUs. Last May, Adams was part of a bipartisan group of Senators penned a letter requesting more federal funds for HBCU schools. Now, more Democrats are beginning to face pressure over the massive spending plan’s lack of HBCU funds and Adams is leading the effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy