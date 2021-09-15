CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Range Resources (RRC) IV as natural gas trends higher

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) 30-day option implied volatility is at 65; compared to its 52-week range of 58 to 169. Call put ratio 2.9 calls to 1 put.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
missionwestcdp.org

Natural Resources and Energy LFR22

Since we had to skip a year, LFR21 is now LFR22 – the class of 2022. In our session on natural resources and energy, we learned about the construction and operation of Se¿liš Ksanka Qlispe¿ (formerly Kerr Dam), toured the Flathead Lake Biological Station, and had presentations from two LFR graduates: hydrologist Casey Ryan, and Lake County Conservation District Conservation Coordinator Heidi Fleury. Thanks to our session sponsors, Gauthier Agency and Glacier Bank.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Exclusive: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel at The Oil & Gas Conference

Publisher's Note: View EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference 2021 replays free for a limited time. Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Panel with Bloomberg, Sparq Natural Gas, The Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas, The Landfill Group. Jade Patterson is an analyst on BloombergNEF’s Americas gas research team, focused on short term...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Resources#Natural Gas#Rrc#Stocks#Streetinsider Premium
Street.Com

What Is the Henry Hub for Natural Gas? (Video)

The Henry Hub is owned by Sabine Pipe Line LLC, which purchased it from Chevron Corporation in 2014. In April 1990, NYMEX introduced Henry Hub Natural Gas futures as a risk management and price discovery mechanism. Today, it is the world’s most traded natural gas futures contract, reaching more than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

NYMEX natural gas futures prices continue in the $5/MMBtu range for winter

A combination of flat production and steady LNG export demand pushed NYMEX natural gas futures prices for the next five months higher Sept. 9, with the contract for October delivery hitting a seven-year high of $5.031/MMBtu. Prompt month futures contracts have gained 94% in value since the April start of...
TRAFFIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Expect higher heating costs this winter as natural gas takes a violent price upswing

Natural gas prices have climbed to their highest level for seven years in real terms, as traders anticipate a shortage this winter, with consumption rebounding more quickly than production from the pandemic slump last year. The global market is experiencing a classic but violent price cycle, with an unprecedented downturn...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Entrepreneur

Natural Gas Prices Are on a Tear But May Go Even Higher

Natural gas prices traded above $4.70 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in trading on Friday to finish the week at $4.71 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). That was the highest settlement since November 2018 and came despite cooler temperatures and power outages brought in by Hurricane Ida. The...
TRAFFIC
beef2live.com

EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida

EIA expects higher natural gas prices as production reductions remain following Hurricane Ida. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects that natural gas prices will remain higher in the coming months following Hurricane Ida. In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), EIA forecast fourth-quarter Henry Hub spot prices to average $4.00 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), a 16% increase from its August forecast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US agency sees higher natural gas prices after Ida

Gulf offshore production is expected to recover by Q4. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said September 8 it was expecting higher natural gas prices over the coming months as the industry struggles to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida. In its September Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Outlook for small energy firms ‘looking bleak’ amid gas wholesale price rises

The Government wants energy firms to “stay afloat organically”, a Cabinet minister has said, as the growing energy crisis led to company bosses saying the outlook was “looking bleak”.Wholesale prices for gas have surged 250% since January, with a 70% rise since August alone – leading to calls for support from the industry and the collapse of some smaller energy firms.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held a fresh round of crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall.This morning I led a roundtable with UK energy companies & consumer groups. I reiterated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

RRC makes it a little harder to flare gas

(Bloomberg) -- Getting a permit to burn excess natural gas at Texas oil wells is getting a little bit harder. Texas Railroad Commissioners limited an oil driller to flaring gas for just one year as opposed to the two years it sought at a meeting Tuesday. The commission approved 31 other requests from oil and gas companies, including five more to flare gas, without any changes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Street.Com

I'm Here to Pump ... You Up! (On Natural Gas)

Nymex natural gas futures hit $5/mmBTU in Thursday's trading, the first time that mark was broached since early 2014. Natgas futures haven't sustainably held the $5 mark since before the 2008-2009 financial crisis. As recently as June, the now front-month contract, which settles in October, was trading below $3/mmBTU. It has been a hell of a run.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Gas price hikes: Will my energy bills rise?

The price of gas has soared in recent weeks, putting several energy suppliers out of business and forcing some factories to stop production.The price of wholesale gas has surged by 250% since the beginning of the year and added 70% just since August, according to figures from Oil & Gas UK.– Why are wholesale gas prices soaring?There are many reasons for this. The economy is opening up from its pandemic lows, so demand for gas is increasing.Europe is also about to start entering winter, when gas demand will be highest, especially from countries such as the UK which overwhelmingly rely...
TRAFFIC
Zacks.com

United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) Hits a New 52-Week High

UNG - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 112.7% from its 52-week low price of $8.22/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. UNG in...
STOCKS
talkbusiness.net

Hurricane Ida contributes to higher natural gas prices

Natural gas prices are expected to remain higher in the coming months following Hurricane Ida, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA on Wednesday (Sept. 8) released its September Short-Term Energy Outlook that shows Henry Hub Spot prices will average $4 per million British thermal units in the fourth quarter, a 16% increase from EIA’s August expectations. The EIA also revised its 2022 forecast for the average U.S. natural gas price to $3.47 per million British thermal units, a 13% increase over the previous forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Business secretary vows to protect customers as energy firms seek emergency aid over surging gas prices

The business secretary has said customers will be protected if small energy companies are left teetering on the brink of collapse as a result of surging gas prices, amid reports at least four could go bust within days.Kwasi Kwarteng held more talks on Sunday with regulator Ofgem and said he could appoint a special administrator to ensure power supplies were maintained in the event of further market failures.The BBC reported that four firms had appealed to larger companies to step in amid concern about energy supplies to a million customers as smaller providers may be at risk of collapse.Mr...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices On ‘Rollercoaster Ride’ As State Average Reaches New High For 2021

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are now holding steady after unexpectedly jumping 10 cents last week. The state average price of $3.10 per gallon is a new 2021 high, 7 cents more than the previous high, set back in early August. Pump prices increased alongside rising crude oil and gasoline futures prices. The price of crude increased 4% last week on reports that Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure is still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Most of the onshore oil refineries, that went offline because of the storm, have reportedly already or are in the process of restarting. However, weekly EIA data showed...
FLORIDA STATE
KBZK News

North Dakota summer oil production slumps

Natural gas processing plants at Bear Creek, Lonesome Creek, Robinson Lake, Tioga, and Watford City were offline during various times in July, due to scheduled maintenance and upgrade projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy