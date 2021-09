The Cardinals came into Wednesday in sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot and looking for a sweep of the Mets after Tuesday’s dramatic 11-inning victory. Jon Lester started across from Tylor Megill, and while neither pitcher threw as well as he probably would have liked, Lester only gave up three runs in six innings while Megill was run out of the game after surrendering six runs in three frames. However, the bullpen performances were very different, as the Redbirds added six runs over the last six innings in an offensive onslaught against Mets relievers. Inversely, the Cards’ bullpen, though it definitely looked shaky at some points, only gave up one additional run en route to an 11-4 blowout that gave the Cardinals the sweep.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO