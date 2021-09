Today Marvelous Entertainment hosted a livestream to celebrate the second anniversary of Daemon X Machina, and looks like there is hope for a sequel. Producer Kenichiro Tsukuda, whom you may know for the Armored Core series, mentioned that this should not be considered as an official announcement, but he’s working on a new game for the franchise. He is motivated, but wants to test various things and would like new developers to join the team, so it will take some time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO