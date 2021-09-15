CT Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Bridgeport;A shower and t-storm;78;69;ENE;7;79%;81%;1. Chester;A shower and t-storm;77;67;ENE;5;79%;79%;1. Danbury;A shower and t-storm;78;66;ESE;5;80%;77%;1. Groton;A shower and t-storm;75;66;NE;7;86%;80%;1. Hartford;A shower and t-storm;78;67;ENE;6;78%;77%;1. Meriden;A shower and t-storm;77;67;ENE;5;83%;79%;1. New Haven;A shower and t-storm;79;69;ENE;7;81%;81%;1. Oxford;A shower and t-storm;74;64;E;5;87%;77%;1. Willimantic;A shower and...

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,. becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening,...
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,. becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in. the lower 50s....
