CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

China affirms UN peacekeeping role with multinational drills

By EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
theintelligencer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESHAN, China (AP) — China has emphasized its role in United Nations peacekeeping operations with its hosting of multinational exercises that ended Wednesday. The 10 day-long drills in the central province of Henan featured around 1,000 troops from China, Mongolia, Pakistan and Thailand. They practiced mounting armed escorts, security patrols,...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Pakistan#Un#Queshan#Ap#Chinese#The U N Security Council#U N#The United Nations
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
New York Post

WH defends Milley given ‘context,’ Joint Chiefs affirm calls to China

President Biden is standing by Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, despite accusations he committed treason during the final weeks of the Trump administration by reassuring his Chinese counterpart that then-President Donald Trump would not attack Beijing. “I have great confidence in General Milley,” Biden...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
PBS NewsHour

Taiwan drills military as concerns over China grow

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — The F-16 screeched across the sky Wednesday before landing on a highway cut through pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to refuel quickly and take off again. The Taiwanese military exercise envisioned a Chinese attack taking out the island’s main airfields, necessitating the use of rural roads...
MILITARY
austinnews.net

Top Defense Secretaries affirm alliance amid China tensions

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Philippines Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana and reiterated their commitment to supporting the security, stability, and prosperity of a free and open Indo-Pacific, Pentagon informed on Saturday. Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area...
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed on a highway surrounded by pineapple fields in southwestern Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again. Four military aircraft, including Taiwan's self-made Indigenous Defensive Fighter, the U.S.-made F-16V and the French-made Mirage 2000-5, landed in Jiadong — simulating what they would do if their air base were damaged by enemy forces. The simulation is part of Taiwan's five-day Han Guang military exercise designed to prepare the island's forces for an attack by China which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. The annual exercise was smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.In the last two years, the threat from China has risen, as the People's Liberation Army flies fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near-daily basis in an effort to intimidate and harass the island's air forces. In August, Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted joint assault drills near Taiwan with China saying the exercise was necessary to safeguard its sovereignty.___Wu reported from Taipei
MILITARY
abc17news.com

UK aircraft carrier visits Japan for drill amid China worry

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi has welcomed the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it makes its first Japanese port call. He says the involvement of European nations in the Indo-Pacific region is key to peace and stability as China’s military strength and influence grow. The Queen Elizabeth participated in a joint exercise with warships from the United States, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan before arriving in Yokosuka. Japan has become increasingly worried about China’s growing military influence in the region as well as Beijing’s escalating tensions with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States.
WORLD
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

HMS Queen Elizabeth visits Japan for drill amid concerns about China

Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi welcomes the UK aircraft carrier as key to peace and stability as China’s military strength and influence grows. Japan’s defence minister has welcomed the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it made its first Japanese port call. He said the involvement of European nations in...
WORLD
marketresearchtelecast.com

What role can China play as a mediator in Afghanistan?

This Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the situation in Afghanistan by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, underlining that, being their neighbors, both countries must strengthen cooperation and coordination to play a constructive role in the establishment of a smooth transition and a peaceful reconstruction of Afghanistan.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

'India is largest troop contributor to UN peacekeeping ops'

New York [US], September 8 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of the UN peacekeeping missions, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday informed the member states that India is the largest troop contributor to the peacekeeping operations since their inception. Addressing the UNSC Open Debate on...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Empyrean Hires COSL Rig For Jade Drilling Off China

Oil and gas company Empyrean Energy has hired China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) to drill the Jade prospect exploration well on Block 29/11, offshore China. Empyrean is the operator of Block 29/11 and has 100 percent working interest during the exploration phase. In the event of a commercial discovery, its partner CNOOC may assume a 51 percent participating interest in the development and production phase.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
virginia.edu

5 Questions About China and Its Role in the World

Brantly Womack believes that understanding China is the key to understanding the next era of economic and geopolitical power. And in order to look forward, we first must look back. Starting Sept. 16, Womack, a professor emeritus specializing in foreign affairs, will offer a series of four lectures, “China and...
CHINA
theintelligencer.com

Milley: Calls to China were 'perfectly' within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump's presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley such...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

World leaders descend on New York despite pandemic

Some 100 world leaders descend on New York next week in a partial return of the annual UN extravaganza despite Covid concerns, with progress sought on pressing global problems -- starting with the pandemic. The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York city authorities who want everyone to present proof of vaccination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy