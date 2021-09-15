Happy Hour Auditions @ Flappers Burbank (near LA)

Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters. The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12...
(CNN) — The case of missing Gabby Petito took a tragic turn Sunday when police found human remains during their search for her -- and officials are working to determine whether the discovery could answer questions regarding what happened to the 22-year-old. Teton County, Wyoming, Coroner Dr. Brent Blue told...
MOSCOW — A gunman has killed at least six people and injured 28 at a university in central Russia on Monday, authorities said. The suspect was later detained, according to the Russian Interior Ministry. The death toll from the attack at Perm State University was confirmed by the Russian Investigative...
France’s ambassador to Australia described Saturday as a "huge mistake" Australia’s surprise cancellation of a major submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal, delivering a final protest as the envoy was recalled from the country in an unprecedented show of anger among the allies. Jean-Pierre Thebault delivered his comments...
Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Canary Islands' first volcanic eruption in 50 years has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, including around 500 tourists, and destroyed about 100 houses, officials said on Monday. The volcano erupted on Sunday, shooting lava hundreds of metres into the air,...
The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Three homes have been damaged after a military training aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department. The Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed in the backyard of one of the homes, and the debris damaged the nearby structures, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur told reporters at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan court on Monday found Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, guilty of being part of a group responsible for terrorist attacks. "They should be found guilty for being part of this terror group...
