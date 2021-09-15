CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-Year-Old Florida Man Gets Life In Prison, Murder Of His Adoptive Mother

By Danielle Shockey
 4 days ago
A 19-year-old Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for the premeditated murder of his adoptive mother.

On July 13, 2019, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation into the murder of 57-year-old Denise Hallowell.

Denise Hallowell’s adopted son, Carlos Hallowell, told police he sleeping in his room at the time of the murder and was awakened by their dogs barking. He called into the Sheriff’s Office once he discovered his mother’s brutally murdered body.

Detectives diligently worked to unearth various pieces of evidence to prove Carlos Hallowell, who was then 17-years-old, murdered his own mother.

After 9 weeks of investigation, deputies arrested Carlos Hallowell.

“No two cases are ever the same and this particular case had many unique technological challenges making it one of a kind,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “The tireless work of our High Tech Crimes Unit and the assistance of The United States Secret Service, brought the much-needed hidden digital evidence to the forefront paving the way for the arrest.”

Hallowell, 19, was found guilty of premeditated murder on July 9, 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday by Judge Richard “Ric” Howard.

