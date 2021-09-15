CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Scott Morrison seeks advice on Christian Porter’s blind trust to pay legal fees

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgjX5_0bwXgMWX00
Scott Morrison has sought advice from his department on whether ministerial standards have been met after Christian Porter accepted money from a blind trust.

Scott Morrison has told Christian Porter he wants to resolve controversy around his acceptance of funding from a blind trust to part pay his legal fees and sought advice from his department on whether ministerial standards have been met.

A spokesman for the prime minister confirmed on Wednesday evening that Morrison had discussed the matter with the industry minister, after a storm of controversy erupted over Porter’s failure to disclose the source of the funds.

On Tuesday Porter revealed in an update to his register of interests that “a blind trust known as the Legal Services Trust” had paid part of the fees for the now discontinued defamation case against the ABC.

The former attorney general did not disclose the trustees or the source of the funds, claiming that as a potential beneficiary he had “no access to information about the conduct and funding of the trust”.

Guardian Australia has asked Porter how much was paid by the trust, whether he is aware of the original source of funds, and its trustees.

A spokesman for Porter said he had “undertaken disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the register and consistent with previous members’ disclosure of circumstances where the costs of personal legal matters have been mitigated by contributions or reductions in fees”.

“No taxpayers’ funds were used in meeting the costs of the minister’s actions against the ABC and Milligan, which have now concluded.”

A spokesperson for Morrison told Guardian Australia: “The prime minister is taking this matter seriously and has discussed the matter with the minister today.”

“The prime minister is seeking advice from his department on any implications for the ministerial standards and any actions the minister must take to ensure that he meets the standards.”

The shadow attorney general, Mark Dreyfus, said that Morrison had kicked off “another farcical ‘inquiry’” from his department head and former chief of staff, Phil Gaetjens, in response to “yet another outrageous scandal”.

“This is nothing more than political cover for Scott Morrison,” Dreyfus said. “Yet again, Mr Morrison does not want to take responsibility.

“There’s no need for an inquiry. Mr Morrison should do his job, enforce his own ministerial standards and tell Mr Porter to either give the money back, or come clean on who his financial backers are.”

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Guardian Australia is aware that supporters of Christian Porter approached members of the West Australian legal and business community seeking to rally support for his case.

In May Porter declined to rule out that a benefactor might pick up the bill for his defamation case but claimed to have received unsolicited offers of money from supporters.

“I’m not at the point that I’m crowdfunding … I haven’t taken people up on those emails,” Porter told Sky News at the time, while reserving the right to update his disclosure register in future if he did accept support.

On Wednesday the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, labelled it “unbelievable and absurd” that Porter doesn’t know the source of the funds while transparency experts have called on him to disclose at least who manages the trust, if known.

The former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull described Porter’s declaration as a “shocking affront to transparency”, likening it to saying “my legal fees were paid by a guy in a mask who dropped off a chaff bag full of cash”.

The ministerial standards require ministers to be “unaffected by considerations of personal advantage or disadvantage”, including that they “must not seek or encourage any form of gift in their personal capacity”.

“Ministers must also comply with the requirements of the parliament and the prime minister relating to the declaration of gifts.”

The standards require ministers not to seek or accept benefits in connection with their duties and that they must not “come under any financial or other obligation to individuals or organisations” that may appear to improperly influence their duties.

Porter insists that the trust fund’s contributions to his legal fees were “were made to me, or were for my benefit, in a purely personal capacity”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0bwXgMWX00

On Wednesday the Greens leader, Adam Bandt, announced he would “seek to move a motion of no confidence in Christian Porter when parliament resumes”.

“Ministers shouldn’t take donations without disclosing who they’re from,” he said.

The Australian Electoral Commission has advised Porter’s receipt of legal fees is unlikely to breach electoral law because it “does not prohibit members of parliament from receiving anonymous or foreign donations in their individual capacity outside of a candidacy (electoral) period”.

The Transparency International Australia chief executive, Serena Lillywhite, told Guardian Australia “basic due diligence would require knowing and disclosing who ultimately stumped up the money, who manages the Legal Services Trust, and when the Trust was established”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Adam Bandt
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Christian Porter
Person
Anthony Albanese
The Guardian

‘That fella down under’: Joe Biden forgets Scott Morrison’s name during historic pact announcement

Scott Morrison has been called many things, but “that fella down under” may be the one that stays with the Australian prime minister the longest. It came as the US president, Joe Biden, announced a trilateral security partnership with Britain and Australia, called Aukus. It will see the US share nuclear technology that will help Australia create a multibillion-dollar fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Malcolm Turnbull calls Christian Porter’s anonymous donation a ‘shocking affront to transparency’

Malcolm Turnbull says Christian Porter’s decision to accept money without knowing the source was an “extraordinary abrogation of responsibility”, after the former attorney general declared part of his legal fees were paid by unknown donors. Porter, the industry and science minister, updated his register of interests on Monday, to include...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Trust#Guardian Australia#Legal Services#Abc#West Australian#May Porter#Sky News#Labor#Greens
erienewsnow.com

Australia's Scott Morrison doesn't deny pressuring UK to drop climate asks from trade deal

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison all but admitted Thursday that his country had asked UK negotiators to exclude particular climate commitments from a free trade deal agreed in principle in June. The UK government, which is chairing November's COP26 international climate talks, as well as Australia's have come under pressure...
CHINA
Daily Mail

'How is it fair?' Outrage as Scott Morrison is granted a permit to fly between Canberra and Sydney on a taxpayer-funded jet to spend Father's Day with his family

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing growing public backlash after flying from Canberra to Sydney and back in a government jet to see his family for Father's Day. Mr Morrison used a VIP RAAF jet for the 350km journey from Canberra to Sydney Airport after being granted a travel exemption for the weekend trip.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Guardian

‘Cheap shot’: Scott Morrison defends Father’s Day trip to Sydney during lockdown

Scott Morrison has defended a trip to see his family on Father’s Day, arguing he went home to Sydney then returned to Canberra under an essential work exemption. In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, the prime minister said he understood people’s “frustration” given many Australians are unable to travel but claimed he had been the victim of “misinformation” about the issue.
AUSTRALIA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Scott Morrison's Father's Day hypocrisy

While many Australians were unable to celebrate Father's Day due to lockdowns, the Prime Minister travelled interstate to see his children, writes Hannah Thomas. ON THE EVENING of Friday 3 September, whilst the majority of Australia's population was in lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison boarded an RAAF VIP jet at a cost to taxpayers of more than $2,000 and flew from Canberra to Sydney to spend Father's Day with his children. Morrison received approval from A.C.T. Health to return to Canberra on Monday (again on a flight which cost taxpayers more than $2,000) without having to quarantine for two weeks, subject to conditions such as regular testing.
PFIZER
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Guardian

Take care with claims about unvaccinated case rates

ITV’s political editor, Robert Peston, wrote a Twitter thread with the headline: “Infections higher among double vaxxed for those [aged] 40 to 79 than for non-vaxxed.” ITV changed that headline, but Peston was surprised that these figures “occasioned so little debate”. So let’s debate them. A Public Health England report...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis.France accused Australia of concealing its intentions to back out of the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.Morrison blamed the switch on a deteriorating strategic...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy