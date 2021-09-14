Eagles To Host Bay City John Glen For First Ever Meeting

The 3 – 0 Frankenmuth Eagles football team will host the Bay City John Glen Bobcats this Friday evening at 7:00pm. The meeting will be the first meeting in football between the two schools. The Eagles defeated the Birch Run Panthers last week by a 56 – 7 score while the Bobcats drop a 28 – 12 Tri-Valley 8 Conference game to Alma. John Glen brings in a 2 – 1 record with wins against Clio by a 49 – 20 score and in week two defeated Birch Run 40 – 33. The Bobcats are coached by first year head coach Jon Horton, who previously was an assistant coach at Swan Valley. Coach Phil Martin’s Eagles sit atop the Tri-Valley 8 Conference with a 2 – 0 record, tied with Freeland and Garber. Freeland (3-0) and Garber (3-0) square off against each other this Friday in a key conference battle with the game being played at Garber. Other Tri-Valley 8 games include Swan Valley (0-3) at Bridgeport (0-3) and Birch Run (1-2) at Alma (2-1).