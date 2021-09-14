CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles To Host Bay City John Glen For First Ever Meeting

Cover picture for the articleThe 3 – 0 Frankenmuth Eagles football team will host the Bay City John Glen Bobcats this Friday evening at 7:00pm. The meeting will be the first meeting in football between the two schools. The Eagles defeated the Birch Run Panthers last week by a 56 – 7 score while the Bobcats drop a 28 – 12 Tri-Valley 8 Conference game to Alma. John Glen brings in a 2 – 1 record with wins against Clio by a 49 – 20 score and in week two defeated Birch Run 40 – 33. The Bobcats are coached by first year head coach Jon Horton, who previously was an assistant coach at Swan Valley. Coach Phil Martin’s Eagles sit atop the Tri-Valley 8 Conference with a 2 – 0 record, tied with Freeland and Garber. Freeland (3-0) and Garber (3-0) square off against each other this Friday in a key conference battle with the game being played at Garber. Other Tri-Valley 8 games include Swan Valley (0-3) at Bridgeport (0-3) and Birch Run (1-2) at Alma (2-1).

frankenmuthathletics.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball sweeps John Glenn 3-0

The Eagle Varsity volleyball team came out strong tonight vs John Glenn and never looked back, sweeping the Bobcats in 3 sets. Audrey Geer led the team with in kills with a massive 15, followed by Emma Kerkau with 7 and Lexi Boyke with 5. Sarah Hauck had 34 assists for the match, and garnered 4 digs. Kerkau led in blocks with 3, and Boyke followed with 2. Hannah Reinhardt had 3 aces for the team. This was a total team effort, with all players seeing the court. The team chemistry and play just keeps getting better! The Eagles take on a tough Swan Valley team next week Wednesday at home, so let’s pack the gym with fans!!
VOLLEYBALL
frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Football beats Bay City John Glenn 49 – 0

The Frankenmuth JV football team traveled to Bay City John Glen and defeated the Bobcats 49 – 0. A twenty-eight point 2nd quarter propelled the Eagles to a 35 – 0 halftime lead. Eagle quarterback Josh Vanderhaar lead the Eagle offense scoring 4 rushing TD’s and 81 yard rushing. Nicklaus Hoesman scored twice and rushed for 70 yards. Jonah Shelton added a rushing score . The Frankenmuth defense completely suffocated the Bobcats offense the entire game. Hoesman led the tacklers with seven. Hunter Bernthal intercepted a John Glen pass and Carson Knoll recovered a fumble. The win pushed their record to 4 – 0 for the season, outscoring their opponents by a 188 – 6 combined score, including three shutouts. The Eagles will travel to Freeland next week to battle the Falcons.
